Government leaders promote AI success at Google Cloud Public Sector Summit

In the early days of the pandemic, public sector organizations were forced to immediately turn their attention to artificial intelligence-enabled tools to help with the initial pandemic response, as call center activity and website traffic increased significantly.

According to Marco Palermo, director of digital government and modernization in the city of Toronto, their first AI pilot program has been very successful for the city and leaders are considering other programs that can expand the use of the tool. I will.

Providing information to the public was very important. And Palermo recalled at the Google Cloud Public Sector Summit in December 2020 that he was looking for an alternative channel to provide that information.

He explained how city officials first turned to existing vendor partners for help. In this way, we learned about the Cisco-Google partnership and then used Google Clouds Dialogflow, an interactive voice response platform that uses natural language understanding to answer a variety of questions asked by citizens.

According to Palmero, setting up a chatbot was surprisingly quick. On April 1, 2020, they had their first conversation with Google and signed the deal by April 4. Then, from April to May, city employees added content to make AI chatbots smarter and more accurate with their citizens.

The success of the platform surprised the leaders of Palmero and Toronto. He quoted a recent number showing that chatbots answered 80% of the questions.

In many respects, the pandemic has amplified the needs that have been bubbling under the surface of many public institutions, said Franco Amalfi, a co-panelist who is a strategic executive in Google’s public sector operations.

Even before the pandemic people told us they wanted an easy and flexible personal experience with businesses and the public sector, they shared Amalfi. People want support other than the usual 9 to 5.

The story of Palmeros was part of a larger debate about the benefits of AI in government. In effect, at the Googles Public Sector Summit, December 8-9, 2020, many government IT leaders discussed how AI tools helped solve various scaling challenges.

Improving patient medical outcomes

AI not only addressed communication challenges, but also helped public institutions analyze complex, large-scale unstructured data repositories such as medical image files. That was when Dr. Hassan Tetta found himself in an attempt to improve the Pentagon patient outcomes.

Using AI to identify and mitigate health challenges and deliver better results to patients is a key driver of Tettahs research. As Health Mission Chief at the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), he helps the Department of Defense advance predictive analytics in the diagnostic capabilities of certain cancers.

At the Pentagon, he said, the Pentagon’s cancer diagnosis and treatment alone would cost more than $ 1.7 billion. AI has the potential to achieve significant cost savings with early diagnosis and effective treatment options. He discussed the study in the panel, AI promotes smarter medical imaging and better results.

According to Tetta, using an AI-enhanced microscope reduced the time it takes to review breast and prostate cancer biopsy specimens by an average of 30 seconds, reducing the overall review time by about 12%.

To train these algorithms, Google has prototyped a new microscope tool called an augmented reality microscope, explained Dr. Craig Marmel, a staff research scientist at Google. This tool brings AI analysis to the microscope.

The microscope uses a beam splitter to make a copy of the image and pass it to a high-resolution, high-speed digital camera. The camera passes those images to the associated compute unit. The calculator analyzes the image and predicts where the cancer may be. The image is then projected into the field view, overlaying the augmented reality format on top of the histology image displayed by the pathologist.

The whole process is incredibly fast. Marmel explained that the image can go back about 30 milliseconds to the result displayed to the oncologist. All of this happens in real time as the slide changes or the view expands.

2020 shows that the maturity and power of applied AI will enable transformation, increase productivity and drive significant outcomes on a large scale. Mike Daniels, vice president of global public sector at Google Cloud, said in the opening keynote of the summit that AI’s ability to improve service delivery and drive public sector transformation will be fully demonstrated in the future. I will.

Although AI has proven useful, civil servants face challenges such as promoting cultural acceptance of AI programs. Leaders say colleagues need to consider when building a new AI program.

Strategic decision-making to start an AI project

Government leaders will find key use cases that show high value and return on investment for the business as an important first step in adopting AI in the “All Right Moves to Prioritize Investing in Technology” session. It is recommended. According to Dominic Sale, Assistant Commissioner for Technology Transformation Services at the General Procurement Department, it can be difficult for employees to become accustomed to applying AI. One of the first important steps to gaining internal approval is to find key use cases that show high value for the business and therefore for the investment in AI adoption.

Sale also advised that leaders need to look at institutional barriers that prevent them from moving forward before agencies start projects. These could be the lack of talent needed to adopt and manage these tools, or improper policies to address potential biases that could be more harmful than profitable.

Former US CIO Suzette Kent nevertheless encouraged government leaders to take the first step in applying AI through pilot programs and gain hands-on knowledge.

What really matters is to start, understand the journey and start applying it to something specific to the mission, Kent said. She says the pilot program will help leaders shape a broader strategy for sound IT investments and help them achieve future-proof missions.

Find out how Google Cloud helps government leaders implement successful AI projects and improve mission outcomes.

See these sessions and more at the Google Cloud Public Sector Summit.

