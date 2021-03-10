Blessing Health soothes anxious COVID-19 patients with RPM technology





The Blessing Health System, based in Quincy, Illinois, faced two challenges.

problem

First, hospitalized patients with COVID-19 have higher levels of anxiety and stress associated with this diagnosis. Second, discharge limits interaction with family members and healthcare providers.

Blessing Health was looking at ways to provide these patients with a true relationship with their care team in a safe environment, monitoring physiological and subjective parameters during recovery.

Suggestion

Blessing Health commissioned the solution to CloudDX, a telemedicine and remote patient monitoring technology vendor. Vendor technology provided IT and innovation executives with the ability to provide a safe environment for patients while at the same time providing healthcare staff with the physiological and subjective data needed to continue helping patients recover. Dr. Irshad Siddiqui, Vice President and Chief, said. Blessed health system.

“Investigative tools and patient-reported results are important for assessing how recovery is progressing,” he explained. “By checking vital signs such as blood pressure, pulse oximetry, and temperature several times a day through surveys and questionnaires, we can get a 360-degree view of the patient’s recovery process.”

“Because this is a human-centric design project, our main success indicator when measured with research tools provided by technology is when patients need us more than ever before It’s a subjective thing to maintain a true relationship. ”

Dr. Irshad Siddiqui, Blessing Health System

He added that the telemedicine kit is plug-and-play and seamlessly connects to peripherals. In addition, the kit operates in so-called kiosk mode, so it performs only the intended function. Therefore, he said, it would be an easier experience for patients who are not tech-savvy.

“The lack of broadband in rural geographic environments also allows us to choose our own mobile operator from a device management perspective,” he said. “Finally, the ease with which you can start a video visit is an additional benefit.”

market

There are many vendors of telemedicine technology and services in today’s healthcare IT market. Healthcare IT News recently compiled a comprehensive list of these vendors with detailed explanations. Click here to read this special report.

Responding to issues

This technique has been deployed in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease who have been discharged after initial treatment. Treatments include steroids, remdesivir, and oxygen therapy.

“Once we meet the discharge criteria, our team will use the CloudDX kit to move home, train, and then start monitoring,” explains Siddiqui. “Patients are instructed to record vitals and complete the study throughout the day. Depending on the patient’s condition, they are frequently checked in to the care team.”

If certain parameters are out of range, the care team will be alerted and will contact the patient. The program also addresses prognostic indicators through lab collection at home.

“Our main innovation was the COVID Action Plan,” said Siddiqui. “This is a tool that tells you exactly what to do if the patient’s symptoms and physiological parameters change. This eliminates a lot of patient confusion. This is an important emotion to tackle in the journey mapping exercise. was. “”

In terms of system integration, Blessing Health is integrated with the billing system, but the tool is not yet integrated with electronic health records from the provider side or the patient portal from the patient side. However, as soon as we extend our remote patient monitoring program to improve chronic care management, we plan to integrate these.

result

Blessing Health has just begun to roll out this program more extensively, so there are no indicators to share yet. Siddiqui can share that the feedback from patients and care teams about their experiences was very positive.

“I can talk to our goals too,” he said. “Because this is a human-centric design project, when measured by technology-provided research tools, to maintain true relationships with patients when they need us more than ever before. The main success indicator is subjective. Consider the length of stay and readmission for COVID-19. “

Adopting new care models and new technologies by providers is critical to success. Therefore, Blessing Health will also measure stakeholder feedback and satisfaction with this project. As a future focus, Blessing Health is collecting data on COVID-19 long haul carriers.

Advice to others

“As a disease, COVID-19 is new to us,” said Siddiqui. “Care plans during and after hospitalization are constantly changing and new evidence and best practices are emerging. The best advice for organizations considering the use of similar technologies is good with care providers. To have a consensus generation mechanism. “

In addition, he added that programming using a human-centric approach, as one size is not enough for all.

“Also, consider your organization’s technology stack. There may already be vendors that can help in this area,” he concluded.

“Finally, before innovating in this area, make sure that risk appetite and the organization’s overall risk attitude are considerations.”

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthITEmail the writer: [email protected] Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos