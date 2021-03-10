Caller dialed 911 because his mother changed his password on his Xbox: Police Officer Halton





“I didn’t think we would have to say this, but it’s here,” Halton police tweeted.

In the photo of this file, taken on November 5, 2017, gamers are playing video games on their Xbox console at the 2017 Paris Games Week exhibition at the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Center in Paris.

There are many good reasons to call 911.

However, it is not one of them that your mom changes the password of your gaming system.

Halton Regional Police sent a cheeky reminder on their Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon.

I never thought that water had to say this, but it’s here. Mom changing her Xbox password isn’t a reason to call 911. Yes, according to the tweet, a photo of Jim and Darryl on the TV show The Office playing on Xbox is attached.

I didn’t think we would have to say this, but it’s here. Changing your Xbox password doesn’t mean your mom will call 911. Yes, that’s what happened. ^ ra pic.twitter.com/Hlf1odFRfW

Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) March 9, 2021

Police have repeatedly told the public that calling 911 to report discomfort with the noise emitted by Amber Alert is a misuse of the system.

In November, Peel Regional Police posted a voice 911 call to Union Station from a young woman who was looking for police escort because she was late.

Being late for a trip is never ideal. Will you call 911 and ask the police to act as an emergency boarding service and arrive on time? Yeah, it won’t happen, police tweeted about the real call.

In 2012, Toronto Sun crossed the stripper’s skin tone, got angry with fast food staff for not putting ice in soda, wanted to know the length of 24 hours, and for many other non-urgent reasons. I reported that I called 911. The license suspension will continue.

