Social Mobile partners with VaxCare and Google to create a mobile platform for managing vaccinations





Miami, March 10, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Social Mobile, creator of custom technology devices for global enterprises, today delivers thousands of custom mobile devices to VaxCare, a leading provider of vaccine management services for healthcare. Announced Completed-Care Organization.

VaxCare’s devices, first-time devices, Hubs, and Mobile Hubs are loaded with custom software that complies with VaxCare’s unique HITRUST certification. Designed and built by Google Android GMS Certified Partner Social Mobile, healthcare professionals can manage critical vaccination of patients inside and outside the clinic.

Evan Landis, Chief Product Officer of VaxCare, said: “Our mission for over a decade has been to simplify vaccination programs and ease barriers to increasing global immunization rates. It runs on Android Enterprise and is easy to set up, use and update. device”

Google featured the collaboration between Social Mobile and VaxCare in a recently published case study of Android Enterprise flexibility, with a particular focus on the recently released mobile hub. Tandem fixed and mobile hubs have helped VaxCare succeed with its network of over 10,000 healthcare providers and managed over 650,000 shots.

Excerpt from Google’s recent case study note: “The global commitment to vaccination against COVID-19 is one of the key challenges that has always existed in expanding protection against preventable diseases. Android devices are at the heart of this strategy, and Social Mobile has built a bespoke Google Mobile Services Certified device to support the public phase of the COVID-19 vaccine deployment. ”

Robert Morcos, CEO of Social Mobile, said: “Android Enterprise flexibility supports our vision of creating secure, scalable, and ready-to-deploy devices. The team used VaxCare to build innovative devices. Today’s most important. Please solve one of the challenges, the distribution of vaccines. “

About SocialMobile SocialMobile specializes in creating smart, secure solutions for the enterprise market with Android. We design, develop, and deploy turnkey solutions that enable clients to bring smart devices to market quickly and efficiently. Google is a key partner in Google Mobile Services (GMS), a new innovation that leverages the Android operating system to provide solutions that many have never seen or thought possible. Method is provided. We recognize the power and flexibility of the Android OS and enhance it by creating unique and difficult environment-specific hardware for clients to deploy their devices.

Our strength lies in our ability to provide true end-to-end supply chain solutions. With a global presence and operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Shenzhen, we have successfully deployed over 11 million smart devices in Europe, the United States, Canada, Africa and Latin America. .. Founded in 2011, Social Mobile quickly became an industry leader in custom products, serving a wide range of industries from healthcare and retail to government and nonprofits.

About VaxCare VaxCare is an interdisciplinary team of vaccine experts, engineers, designers, and global thinkers dedicated to paving the way for better care. VaxCare, a leading vaccine management solution, was founded over a decade ago with the idea that healthcare professionals are easier, more confident, and more time worth their work.

Contact: Samantha Kretmar, +1 314-660-2315, [email protected]

Source Social Mobile

