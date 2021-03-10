How ag companies realize their sustainability efforts





At the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit, leaders from Land OLakes, The Nature Conservancy, Cargill and General Mills will discuss how business models and partnerships drive sustainability.

One clear message is the need for fundamental collaboration across the industry to move the needle forward for farmers and the environment.

The panelists are:

Moderator AG Kawamura, Former California Food Director, Ag Teddy Bekele, Chief Technology Officer of Land OLakes Jennifer Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Nature Conservancy Ruth Kimmelshue, Chief Business Operations Supply Chain, Chief Susability Officer of Cargill John Church Chief Supply Chain Officer of General Mills

Farmers are originally environmentalists, says Bekele. Farmers want to do the right thing by the land from generation to generation, but at the same time there are additional incentives to implement soil health practices by increasing their profits and losses.

Bekele has recently partnered with Microsoft to sequester carbon as two ways it is working to resolve climate change, with the Land OLakes network of ag retailers working closely with farmers on conservation practices. List companies.

Last year’s food and agriculture industry also proved the value of collaboration.

During the pandemic, our entire supply chain moved all at once, says Church. In retrospect, the partnership proved to be able to work together up and down the supply chain.

Church says similar efforts are needed to address climate change challenges, starting with finding a common foundation.

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is also leveraging industry-wide partnerships to create new markets. For example, TNC, McDonald’s, Cargill, and Target will launch a five-year, $ 8.5 million project in August 2020 to implement soil health care for Nebraska farmers with technical and financial support. Assisted. This project has the potential to sequester 150,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

In the United States, American ranchers and farmers manage more than 800 million acres, Morris said. On such a scale, agriculture can be one of our greatest means of restoring global health.

Read more: Nature Conservancy invests in five agricultural technology companies

Partnerships are essential for a sustainable future, and so are technology.

According to Morris, investment and incentives are now needed to show what can be done from a renewable farming perspective. We especially hope that technological innovation will help accelerate progress and bring them to farms in ways that were previously impossible.

Technology is built into the way we work, says Bekele. It is part of the way farmers work every day, choosing the right seeds for the soil, choosing and implementing the right practices to apply to those seeds.

