Stats Perform Announces Corporate Partnership with Sports Tech Women (WiST) to Create More Opportunities for Women Participating in the Sports Tech Industry | Business

Stats Perform, SportsTech Leader for Data and AI Technology, today announced a corporate partnership with the non-profit Women in Sports Tech (WiST), giving women more opportunities at all stages of their career in participating in or advancing sports technology. Was born. Innovation space.

Founded in 2018, WiST’s mission is to be the ultimate global community that connects women of all experience levels with business leaders who want to hire women from internships to board meetings. As an official partner, Stats Perform supports the impact of WiST initiatives and is also an employer and member of WiST NETWORK.

Stats Perform is embarking on several data-driven innovations in sports. Marilou McFarlane, Founder / CEO and Honorary Chairman of WiST, is thrilled to see such companies promise to support the progress of women in the industry. Stats Perform shares WiST’s goals and values ​​and looks forward to leveraging this partnership to have a meaningful impact on gender diversity in the sports technology industry.

Stats Performs’ WiST support stems from its commitment to promote diversity, fairness and inclusiveness (DE & I) within its employees and the communities in which they operate. Stats Perform not only participates in WiST NETWORK, but also supports important WiST initiatives such as the WiST Fellowship Program, which offers internship awards to undergraduate and graduate students. Stats Perform also contributes to WiST Next Gen. WiSTNextGen engages young women in middle and high school on career opportunities in a variety of sports technologies that can be used to promote ongoing STEAM research and participation in sports.

As part of Stats Performs’ DE & I commitment, we are proud to partner with a non-profit organization whose primary purpose is to change the proportions within the sports tech industry. Nancy Hensley, Chief Marketing Officer at Stats Perform, said. At Stats Perform, we recognize that increasing diversity will lead to more exciting innovations, and we want to do everything we can to influence diversity within our company and industry. We are thrilled with the work that Marilou and Womenin Sports Tech are doing and look forward to supporting the organization and its mission in the coming years.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is SportsTech’s market leader, providing the most reliable sports data and the latest advances in the application of AI and machine learning for teams, sportsbooks, more engaging broadcasts, media and fan experiences. Predict more accurately. The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences throughout the sport. Stats Perform leverages the richest sports database to enhance sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision, and create advanced forecasts and analytics. Digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, technology companies with reliable, fast data to drive innovation, in-play betting and integrity services, or the first AI analytics software of its kind. Team prepared. For more information, please visit StatsPerform.com.

About WiST

Women in Sports Tech is a non-profit organization that promotes women’s growth opportunities at all stages of their careers throughout the sports technology industry, from internships to executive leadership roles. WiST’s flagship initiative, the WiST Fellowship Program, provides grants for college and graduate students to pursue summer internships in the sports technology business and start-ups. In 2020, WiST awarded 15 fellows a $ 5,000 grant, nearly four times the number of grants in 2019. Additional WiST programs include original content from WiST Presents: How I Got Into Sports Tech Webinar Series, Sports Tech Leadership Series, and WiST NETWORK Help. Connect the best candidates with industry employers. WiST’s corporate support includes Comcast NBCU, Nike, DICKs GameChanger, Oracle, Next Ventures, IBM Sports, NBA, Stats Perform, Spartan Race, Catapult Sports, Panzura, FEVO, HOKA / Deckers, Zoomph, and numerous private donors. Includes Foundation. WiST has provided a variety of panelists for learning experiences at Hashtag Sports, CES, SXSW, Stanford GSB Sports Innovation Conference and more. For more information, please visit womeninsportstech.org.

