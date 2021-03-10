HTC’s VIVE tracker has been downsized and new buddy accessories have been added





HTC today announced a series of new changes to its VR accessory lineup. This includes a significantly smaller new VIVE tracker that helps reduce some of the technical weight.

Not only that. HTC has also announced a whole new accessory that will change the way you use VR. It doesn’t have to be large. But to some extent. The new tracker accessory is called the VIVE Facial Tracker.

As you can imagine, you can track facial expressions in a headset and VR environment. In this way, as HTC says, you can “express more than words” in VR.

The new VIVE facial tracker recognizes numerous facial movements

Don’t think of a facial tracker as tracking details every minute. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t track many facial movements.

According to HTC, it tracks a total of 38 different facial movements. Includes movement across the chin, chin, lips, tongue, teeth, and cheeks. This is done with two small cameras behind the tracker. Naturally aimed at your face.

Each camera has 60Hz tracking with a response time of less than 10ms. So if you break your smile or flash a pearly white, you can always track it quickly. There is also an IR illuminator. And together, HTC says it’s high performance and accurate tracking of movement in the darkest conditions. So, when using this, it’s okay to feel like you’re sticking out your tongue, even if the room isn’t very bright.

VIVE Tracker 3.0 shrinks

For the new version 3.0 VIVE tracker, the size has been reduced to reduce the weight of the headset and part of the overall setup.

HTC has also made the tracker a little smaller. As a result, it occupies less space and your head doesn’t feel too heavy. In total, the new tracker is about 15% lighter and about 33% smaller than before. Therefore, overall, reduce the overall footprint appropriately to improve the experience.

Especially when using a new facial tracker. There is no doubt that the added weight will make up for some of the VIVE tracker’s loss. Both new VR accessories will be available this month. Specifically, March 24th.

Each can be purchased for $ 129.99 and can be purchased online from the VIVE store. You could probably buy them from places like Amazon and other retail partners as well.

