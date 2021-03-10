Walheim’s updated roadmap slowed down by sudden popularity





Valheim’s great success slowed the Early Access update roadmap as the team focused on bug fixes.

According to Valheim developer IronGate, the game update roadmap is slowing down due to unexpected popularity. Currently, the team is focused on dealing with bugs. The Norse’s survival experience quickly swept the world with a hit on Steam Early Access in the first week of February. Within four weeks of launch, Valheim managed to reach the long-awaited sales milestone of selling 5 million units.

Iron Gate planned to support the Early Access player base throughout the year with four major updates. None of the updates came with solid release details, but the studio was at least able to outline what early adopters can expect in the coming months. According to the content roadmap, Update 1 introduces the addition of “Hearth and Home”. Update 2 focuses on the “Wolf Cult”. In Update 3, players can expect “ships and seas”. And fourth, it should lead to the launch of a whole new biome, the Mistlands. Well, Valheim’s previous teased update seems to have to take the backseat for a while.

Talking to Fanbyte about the popularity of survival games, studio co-founder Henrik Trnqvist admitted that no one expected the game’s success to skyrocket so quickly. As a result of that meteorite growth, Valheim’s content roadmap called for some changes. “We actually had to slow down the roadmap for the game,” Trnqvist told the publication, explaining that the influx of players meant that a team of five had shifted their priority to working on bug fixes. did.

Sebastian Badylak, executive producer of Valheim at publisher Coffee Stained Studios, provided a little more insight into when players can anticipate the first big update. Apparently, Update 1 will be released when all the “major bugs” in the title have been removed. “I’m looking forward to seeing it in the short term, which definitely allows us to crush all the major bugs and start talking about the first update, etc.”

As evidenced by comments from Trnqvist and Badylak, it doesn’t seem to have a date when updates will be published. However, Valheim isn’t familiar with game-breaking glitches, so it’s certainly understandable to focus on bug fixes. The smaller the number, the better.

In addition, millions of players with this title have succeeded in creating their own enjoyment. From functional Beer Bonn Tables and Star Wars replicas to gorgeous settlements and the efforts of the item collection community, there’s no shortage of fan-participation in Balheim’s excitement.

Valheim has arrived on PC via Steam Early Access.

