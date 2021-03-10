Passive collaboration is essential to the long-term success of remote work – TechCrunch





Mohak Shroff is Head of Engineering at LinkedIn. He leads an engineering team responsible for building, scaling, and protecting LinkedIn.

In 1998, Sun Microsystems piloted the OpenWork program, giving about half of its employees the flexibility to work from anywhere. The project required new hardware, software, and communication solutions, which took about 24 months to implement.

The results were very positive, reducing costs and corporate carbon dioxide emissions. Despite this result, long-term remote work has never really become so widespread. In fact, the 2010s focused on moving in the opposite direction, as open offices, on-site perks, and coworking spaces were born around the idea that face-to-face communities are an integral part of innovation.

By 2020, companies of all sizes in every corner of the world were forced to move from home with the onset of COVID-19. Some companies are in a better position than others, whether due to previously distributed employees, reliance on cloud apps or services, or already established flexible work policies. However, it was difficult for anyone to coordinate with a completely remote employee. The truth is that even large companies had to make sacrifices and rely on the heroes of their employees to withstand many challenges in order to survive this era.

The best engineering work isn’t done alone, but together as a team discusses, solves problems, and brainstorms.

Technologies such as high quality video conferencing and the cloud are essential to enable remote work. However, as tools continue to be scarce in the critical area of ​​passive collaboration, there is still no complete replacement for face-to-face work. Active collaboration (Lions Share) can occur in virtual meetings and email, but allows for accidental conversations and connections that promote maximum innovation and serve as the basis for passive collaboration. It’s not completely resolved.

Active collaboration and passive collaboration

Outside the tech industry, software engineers may think that all they need to do their job is a computer and a secure internet connection. But the stereotypes of lonely engineers coding lonely have long been shattered. The best engineering work isn’t done alone, but together as a team discusses, solves problems, and brainstorms. Video conferencing platforms and chat applications help with active collaboration. Tools such as Microsoft Visual Studio Code and Google Docs also allow dedicated asynchronous collaboration.

But what we lack now is a moment of voluntary involvement that energizes us and invites new ideas that would not have been part of the conversation. The long-term impact of inaccessibility to this has not yet been measured, but I believe that passive collaboration has a very important role in fostering creativity and therefore negatively impacts innovation.

Whiteboard

The best way to think about the difference between passive and active collaboration is to look at the whiteboard. Someone recently asked me, what are the tech and whiteboard people? Why is it so big? Whiteboards are simple and low-tech, but they are typical in our industry. This is because it is a source of multimodal collaboration for engineers. Let’s look back in front of COVID. How many times have you walked (or attended) a scrum meeting of engineers gathered around the whiteboard?

Have you ever heard a fragment of a conversation and stopped by because you wanted to know more or share your views? Or maybe something on the whiteboard caught your eye and started a conversation with another colleague, leading to a breakthrough. These are all moments of passive collaboration, and whiteboards do it in a very good way (in addition to being a real-time active collaboration tool). They are a low-friction way to invite new ideas and perspectives into conversations that would otherwise not have been considered.

Whiteboarding is one mode that facilitates passive collaboration, but it’s not the only option. A chance meeting in the break room, listening to a conversation from the next cubicle, finding someone on the other side of the room and doing a quick bowel check are also examples of passive collaboration. These interactions are an important part of how we work together and are the most difficult to reproduce in the world of remote work. Just as silos in the development process negatively impact software quality, so does the lack of passive collaboration.

You need a tool that helps you peek at what others are working on, without the pressure of dedicated meeting times or update emails. Free and open exchange of ideas is the birthplace of innovation, but we still don’t know how to create a great virtual space for it.

I’m looking forward to

The future of work is more dispersed than ever before. So we need new tools for passive collaboration, not just this year, but for the future as well. According to our own internal research, some employees prefer the option of being completely remote after a pandemic, but the majority want a more flexible solution in the future.

The key is not to increase the number of meetings and email threads, but to rethink a virtual space that can act like a traditional whiteboard or other accidental collaboration mode. LinkedIn is still looking for ways to solve this challenge, so we’ve first looked at ways to facilitate conversations between teams and open Q & As to share resources.

For decades, the technology industry has paved the way for innovation in employee experience, creating spaces and benefits that reduce the friction between collaboration and productivity. Now we must look to the world of hybrid work and find new ways to continue to support employee productivity and creativity. Passive collaboration was virtually fully realized only when we maximized the potential of remote and hybrid work situations.

