Combine edge computing and IoT to unlock autonomous and intelligent applications

The boom in Internet-connected devices means that an unprecedented amount of data is being collected, and businesses face the challenge of storing, protecting, and processing data on a large scale. Despite companies continuing their digital transformation plans, the vast amount of data involved is driving the case of edge computing.

Edge computing, whether it’s a data center or a cloud provider, means that the device moves processing power to the edge of the network, rather than first transferring the data to a centralized location. Edge computing analyzes data near where it is collected. This reduces Internet bandwidth usage and addresses security and scalability concerns about where and how data is stored. The main drivers are the Internet of Things and real-time applications that require instant data processing. The deployment of 5G is accelerating this trend.

Enterprises have focused on migrating applications to the cloud for the past few years. Analysts estimate that 70% of organizations have at least one application in the cloud, and corporate decision makers say digital transformation is one of their top priorities. However, as data-intensive applications come online, all-in-cloud strategies have some limitations.

By 2025, IDC’s DataAge 2025 report will generate 175 zettabytes (or 175 trillion gigabytes) of data worldwide, with over 90 zettabytes of that data being created by edge devices. This is a lot of data that needs to be uploaded somewhere before you can do anything, and you don’t always have enough bandwidth to do so. There is also the issue of delays because it takes time for the data to travel the distance from the device to where the analysis is being performed and then come back. And finally, there is the issue of network reliability. If for some reason the network is unavailable, the application is basically offline.

James Thomasson, CTO of EDJX, backhauls data to a remote cloud. It provides a platform that allows developers to easily write edge and IoT applications and protect edge data at the source. It is an insurmountable speed of light problem.

Analysts estimate that 91% of today’s data is created and processed in a centralized data center. By 2022, about 75% of all data will require analysis and action at the edge.

According to Thomasson, when he launched EDJX, he knew that the pendulum needed to go back from cloud and centralization to decentralization.

Edge case in a company

Edge computing is not limited to the Internet of Sensors and other things, but may include traditional IT devices such as laptops, servers, and handheld systems. Enterprise applications such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), financial software, and data management systems typically do not require the levels of real-time, instantaneous data processing most commonly associated with autonomous applications. Edge computing is the most relevant in the enterprise software world in the context of application delivery. Employees do not need to access the entire application suite or all data in the company. Providing only what you need with limited data will improve performance and user experience.

Edge computing also makes it possible to leverage AI for enterprise applications such as speech recognition. Even if the algorithm is trained in the cloud, the speech recognition application needs to run locally for fast response.

For the first time in history, computing is moving from the realm of abstractions such as spreadsheets, web browsers, and video games to the real world, according to Thomason. The device senses things in the real world and makes decisions based on that information.

Development for the edge

Next-generation applications and services require a new computing infrastructure that provides low-latency networks and high-performance computing at the forefront of networks. This is the idea behind the Public Infrastructure Network Node (PINN), an initiative of the Autonomy Institute, a collaborative research consortium focused on edge autonomy and the advancement and acceleration of AI. PINN is an integrated open standard that supports 5G wireless, edge computing, radar, lidar, extended GPS, and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS). PINN’s design is no different from a streetlight post, making it possible to provide computing power without relying on the cell tower skyline or thick cables.

According to Thomason, urban deployment PINN clusters can be arranged to collect information from intersection sensors and cameras. The device knows that the driver does not know things that the driver cannot see, such as traffic in both directions, that pedestrians are about to enter the pedestrian crossing, that an emergency vehicle is in progress, that the signal is about to change, etc. You can know. Edge computing with PINNis allows you to process all this data and actually take action, whether you’re sending a signal to a traffic light or sending a signal to an autonomous vehicle to do something else. Will be.

Currently, the PINN ecosystem only allows scrutinized developers, Thomasson said. The developer writes the code and compiles it with WebAssembly. This is the actual code that runs on PINN. According to Thomason, WebAssembly can make the attack surface so small and so powerful that it makes it difficult for an attacker to get out of the application and access PINN data.

Real world PINN

The Autonomy Institute has announced a PINN pilot program at Camp Mabury, Texas Military Division, Austin, Texas. The program deploys PINN 1000 feet away on a sidewalk on 400 acres of land. Pilots focus on traffic management, autonomous cards, industrial robots, autonomous delivery, drones answering 911 calls, automated road and bridge inspection, and optimizing everything smart cities care about. Guess.

Image credit: EDJX

The first PINNS will be online in the second quarter of 2021 and will eventually have tens of thousands of PINNS deployed by mid-2022. Ultimately, EDJX says the goal is to expand the program from Austin to other major cities in the United States and around the world.

Pilot programs are specifically for building urban infrastructure, but Thomasson said PINN and similar approaches will be important in other situations as well. When developers start developing their platforms, they have the opportunity to build applications for other industry sectors, and there are use cases where data needs to be aggregated and fused from multiple sources. PINN’s real-world edge applications can cover everything from industrial IoT, artificial intelligence, augmented reality to robotics.

That common pattern of sensor data, fusion, and what’s happening in the real world is happening across industries, Thomasson said. It’s not just smart cities and vehicles.

In a particular industry, there are different ways to use PINN. The energy sector needs to monitor its natural gas and oil pipelines for signs of leaks from both economic and environmental issues. However, it can be difficult to have enough sniffer sensors to cover all pipelines and wells. However, you can prevent it by setting up an infrared camera or spectrometer to check for leaks and raise an alert. In another example, a factory might use a camera or other sensor to detect the presence of workers in an assembly line before starting the machine.

If we can do that with computing and sensors, we can significantly reduce workplace accidents, Thomasson said.

Jeffrey DeCou, chairman of the Autonomy Institute, said that developers coming to the platform need to have the type of application that builds PINN first. Pilots have the opportunity to investigate and test real-world solutions. PINN deployment also facilitates workarounds for sensors, 5G deployments, and all other technologies that rely on edge computing.

Everyone noticed the same. If you do not do this, all of these Industry 4.0 applications will not occur.

