Forecast of the North American mobile app industry by 2026 featuring Google, Apple, HP, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Netflix and more





Dublin, March 10, 2021 / PRNewswire /-"North American mobile application market by store type (Apple, Android, etc.), application (games, music, entertainment, health & fitness, social networking, retail, e-commerce) and Other), Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026 "reports have been added to the ResearchAndMarkets.com offering.

The North American mobile application market is expected to witness a CAGR market growth of 8.3% during the forecast period (2020-2026).

Expanded gaming technology and the penetration of the Internet continue to grow, which increases the availability of mobile games. Games like Pokemon Go primarily use sensors such as gyroscopes and motion sensors. We also use accelerometers on smartphones and tablets to see the capabilities of mobile phones’ virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) through a variety of apps.

In addition, there are three revenue models, including in-game purchases, paid game applications, and in-app advertising followed by mobile game and application developers.

Expected to increase from 2018, according to a study highlighting that about 5-10% of gamers are eager to pay more for gaming applications due to growing acceptance of mobile games. ..

In addition, it is a well-established fact that users are more likely to make more and more in-app purchases if they support the value of their application and want to unlock their extensions. Games such as Candy Crush Saga, Pokemon GO, and Clash of Clans are examples of mobile gaming applications that make more money through in-app purchases compared to other revenue channels.

This market research report covers an analysis of key stakeholders in the market.

The major companies featured in the report are:

Google, Inc. Apple, Inc. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company IBM Corporation Microsoft Corporation Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Netflix, Inc. Broadcom, Inc. (CA Technologies, Inc.) Intellectsoft LLC Verbat Technologies LLC

Main topics to cover

Chapter 1 Market Scope and Methodology 1.1 Market Definition 1.2 Purpose 1.3 Market Scope 1.4 Segmentation 1.4.1 North American Mobile Application Market, By Store Type 1.4.2 North American Mobile Application Market, By Application 1.4.3 North American Mobile Application Market, country 1.5 survey method

Chapter 2 Marketplace Overview 2.1 Introduction 2.1.1 Overview 2.1.2 Executive Summary 2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario 2.2 Key Factors Affecting the Market 2.2.1 Market Motivation 2.2.2 Market Constraints

Chapter 3-Competitive Analysis-Global 3.1 Cardinal Matrix 3.2 Recent Strategic Developments Across the Industry 3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Contracts 3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions 3.2.3 Geographical Expansions 3.2.4 Acquisitions and Mergers 3.3 Top Strategies 3.3.1 Key Lead Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020) 3.3.2 Key Strategic Movements: (Product Launch and Product Expansion: November 2016-October 2020) Key Players

Chapter 4 North American Mobile Application Market by Store Type 4.1 North American Apple Mobile Application Market by Country 4.2 North American Android Mobile Application Market by Country 4.3 North America Mobile Application Market by Other Country

Chapter 5 North American Mobile Applications Market by Application 5.1 North American Games Mobile Application Market by Country 5.2 North American Music and Entertainment Mobile Application Market by Country 5.3 North American Health & Fitness Mobile Application Market by Country 5.4 North American Social Networking Mobile Applications by Country Market 5.5 North American Retail and E-Commerce Mobile Application Market by Country 5.6 North America Other Mobile Application Market by Country

Chapter 6 North American Mobile Application Market by Country 6.1 US Mobile Application Market 6.1.1 US Mobile Application Market by Store Type 6.1.2 US Mobile Application Market by Application 6.2 Canada Mobile Application Market 6.2.1 By Store Type Canada Mobile Application Market 6.2.2 Canada Mobile Application Market by Application 6.3 Mexico Mobile Application Market 6.3.1 Mexico Mobile Application Market by Store Type 6.3.2 Mexico Mobile Application Market by Application 6.4 Other North American Mobile Application Market 6.4.1 Other North American Mobile Application Markets by Store Type 6 .4.2 Other North American Mobile Application Markets by Application

Chapter 7 Company Profile 7.1 Google, Inc. 7.1.1 Company Profile 7.1.2 Financial Analysis 7.1.3 Segment and Region Analysis 7.1.4 R & D Expenses 7.1.5 Recent Strategies and Development 7.1.5. Acquisitions and Mergers 7.1.6 SWOT Analysis 7. 2 Apple, Inc.7.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company7.4 IBM Corporation7.5 Microsoft Corporation7.6 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation7.7 Netflix, Inc.7.8 Broadcom, Inc. (CA Technologies, Inc.) 7.9 Intellectsoft LLC 7.10. Verbat Technologies LLC

