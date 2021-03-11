Navisite achieves Google Cloud Partner status and gains more customers





As more and more customers seek services that benefit from the multi-cloud approach, solution provider Navisite is completing its cloud partnership by becoming a Google Cloud partner.

Based in Andover, Massachusetts, Navisite is a member of CRN’s MSP Elite 150 and already holds the status of AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Oracle Platinum Partner, and Microsoft Gold Partner.

The new status should help recognize Navisite as an authorized managed service provider for Google Cloud and attract more customers seeking services related to Google Cloud, Jimball, vice president of global alliances for Navisite, told CRN.

Navisite’s integration with Google Cloud before partnerships vary from customer to customer. But now, partner designation should help Navisite attract more customers for Google Cloud-related migration and data analytics services, Ball said. The company has 2,000 employees.

The new partnership status with Google Cloud “points a strategic direction,” Ball said. “We take a proactive approach and are less responsive.”

As part of his multi-cloud strategy, Navisite has responded to more customer demands for Google Cloud services, especially from midsize and corporate customers, he said.

Last year, Navisite acquired AWS Premier Consulting Partner Privo. Dickinson + Associates, which Navisite also purchased last year, joined the Google Cloud Acceleration Program in November and became a partner.

“Customers have a kind of confidence in that kind of badge,” Ball said. “It attracts new businesses and keeps us on the MSP candidate list.”

Navisite has campaigned more cloud services businesses in the midmarket through a series of transactions that integrate several diverse MSP practices. Last year, Navisite partnered with Intermediate to provide Intermediate with over 70,000 new Office 365 customers.

Navisite, formerly Charter Communications’ cloud and MSP division, began to focus more on managing databases, applications, and infrastructure after its acquisition in 2019 by cloud managed service provider RDX.

Ultimately, Ball said the company is committed to doing what it needs to do to meet its customers’ needs.

“We are not guided by’Can we earn extra dollars?’,” He said. “That’s not all.’What do customers want to do?’

