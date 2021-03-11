Rolls Roy Stick that powers all electric aircraft





New ideas about urban air mobility can one day change the way people move between cities.

Nikolai Pandev | E + | Getty Images

Rolls-Royce technology is used to power pure electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft designed to connect cities. This is what the company describes as the “first commercial transaction” in the city’s air mobility sector.

A VA-X4 vehicle from a UK-based company, Vertical Aerospace, will be operated to transport four passengers at a distance of 120 mph, achieving cruising speeds of over 200 mph.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Rolls-Royce said it would design the system architecture for the VA-X4’s electric propulsion system. Its power system; its distribution; the monitoring system used to support its operation.

According to Vertical Aerospace, founded in 2016, a test flight of the VA-X4 is scheduled for this year, vehicle certification is scheduled for 2024, and “early commercial service” will begin shortly thereafter. ..

Rob Watson, director of Rolls-Royce Electric, said the new city’s air mobility market could “change the way people and cargo move from city to city.”

As governments around the world are phasing out diesel and petrol vehicles and adopting low-emission and zero-emission options, the infrastructure needed to keep towns and cities alive is likely to change.

Against this background, ideas related to urban air mobility are beginning to gain momentum.

“Vertiports”

Towards the end of January, it was announced that another project centered on urban air mobility was awarded 1.2 million (about $ 1.67 million) from the Future Flight Challenge of UK Research and Innovation, a government-sponsored program.

The idea behind the Urban Airport concept is to develop a “pop-up” airport and charging hub for use in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, called Air One, such as drones and air taxis.

Development will begin this year in the British city of Coventry, according to Urban Airport. The company hopes to have 200 similar sites worldwide over the next five years.

Other organizations involved in the initiative planned for Coventry include the City Council and Hyundai Motor Group. Apart from this, Hyundai is also developing its own eVTOL, aiming to commercialize this technology by 2028.

Elsewhere, companies such as Lilium are working on similar services. In January, a German-based company announced that it had signed an agreement with infrastructure giant Ferrovial to develop at least 10 “vertyports” in the United States. Lilium describes Bertieport as “providing the infrastructure for landing, recharging and taking off with passengers.”

