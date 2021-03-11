Defense agencies need accountability, inference of preparatory skills





Defense agencies have many technologies to consider in preparation for a fighter. One constant is to maintain a defensive cybersecurity regime and ensure that features are always one step ahead of the enemy.

These were part of the advice from Dave McKeown, Deputy Chief Information Officer for Cybersecurity and Senior Information Security Officer for the Department of Defense. He said his organization considers cyber hygiene important. This includes checking patch and compliance real-time monitoring. Configuration Guide; Remove the old operating system from the network. It also prevents access to the DoD network if the published website is compromised.

At a virtual workshop with FCW-sponsored DoD tech leaders on Wednesday, McKean also emphasized accountability to maintain cyber readiness.

What we were trying to do here to make the Area Operations Commander accountable was to make sure they were in compliance with all operational orders issued by the US Cyber ​​Command and JFHQ-DoDIN. Department of Defense Information Network. Also, make sure that there are some big muscle movements in the named operations, some big things that need to be implemented from a cyber perspective where they are tracked.

Accountability and tracking are also central needs of the Defense Logistics Agency. The Defense Logistics Agency has approximately 12,000 suppliers, performing approximately 9,000 transactions per day. As Chief Information Officer George Duchak explained, the military’s global supply chain manager is a working capital fund, acting like a non-profit organization that buys in bulk to get discounts, and supplies in the worst-case scenarios. Savings are a best practice. However, all the items in stock on the shelves represent dollars still being spent, and Duchak said DLA wants to pay attention to it.

The agency has 5.2 million line items and supports 2,400 weapons systems, said its chief information officer, George Duchuck, who is therefore advancing into automation. Duchak said that about 99% of DLA orders, invoices and inventories are automated, and 93% of acquisitions are automated.

Like any other organization, he said, information moves first before the product ships. DLA is currently launching an artificial intelligence factory with a data pipeline, low-code-no-code products, and a software infrastructure with DevSecOps.

Part of the DevSecOps infrastructure is to create [an] Experimental sandboxes have problems during deployment to try different things before entering the production environment to see if they work and to see if the development environment is the same as the production environment. Does not occur, Duchak said.

Matthew Turek, Program Manager, Information Innovation Office, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, said DoD is in a second wave of AI, which will increase or decrease in response to technological advances and corresponding funding. It was.

DARPA looks at AI beyond the waves of symbolic reasoning, prediction and statistical learning, and contextual adaptation, Turek said. He described the first wave as a hand-coded rule developed by an engineer.

This allowed me to reason about relatively narrow problems, but one of the challenges was my inability to learn. So basically you just executed a set of rules, you couldn’t learn on the fly or adapt from the data, and there wasn’t really any uncertainty handling.

Prediction and statistical learning is an AI technology that builds a model from data, learns the correlation of the data, and uses it to make decisions. That is, more common technologies such as self-driving cars. Turek said this was the current wave.

However, these technologies are limited in terms of the third wave of contextual understanding and reasoning capabilities needed to build models of real-world phenomena.

Therefore, from an investment perspective, we actually invested to move from a computer as a tool to a computer as a partner, invested in common sense reasoning, etc., and continued to invest in the theoretical foundations of machine learning. He said he is applying to complex DoD problems. ..

