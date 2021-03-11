Fall Guy Season 4 Skyline Stumbling Reveals as a Chaotic New Level





Next Season 4 Skyline Stumbling Level new video promises a sci-fi-filled mayhem to Fall Guys’ poor and wobbled bean competitors.

Fallguy Season 4 is still in a hurry for release, but the creators of the vibrant online obstacle challenge today revealed that the next chapter of the game will include some entirely new levels. did. Social media posts gave fans a glimpse of a (literally) electrified zone called the Skyline Stumble. The winter-themed third season is still cold, and Fall Guys announced the game’s futuristic facelift just a few weeks ago, promising to release more information shortly on the release date. .. Despite the lack of information about the season launch, Battle Royale seems happy to complain and provide new information about what Virtual Beans expect from fans.

Last week, game developer Mediatonic unveiled four new looks for SF Season 4. A diverse group of skins allows players to dress up their game bean competitors as if they were government agencies in suits with alien companions and sparkling disco balls. Kian Kiani, one of the game’s concept artists, shared a vision of what a musician would look like as one of the game’s wobbled competitors in commemoration of the disbanded Daft Punk. It’s not an official costume, but it’s well branded for Fall Guys’ next season.

Today’s Season 4 release takes place directly from Fall Guys’ official Twitter account, highlighting one of the seven new levels in the game. Skyline Stumble seems to be a rigorous course for up to 60 players, as it is properly named in the message. Some obstacles at the neon bath level are shown in the short video attached to the post. It focuses on the mayhem that fans have come to expect from the game when poor, determined beans are cut by an electrified swing bar, confused by the disappearance of the floor, and catapulted by Flippity Bippities. I will. The post also warns about features such as low gravity, force fields, and large red buttons.

This is one of the seven new levels of Season 4!

Skyline stumble

60 gauntlets with low gravity zone, force field, frilly vipity, cheongy buttons and spicy light swingers! pic.twitter.com/GR5Oe4dH1E

— Fall Guys 4041 SOON (@FallGuysGame) March 10, 2021

Fall Guys fans were hit by an unexpected bomb while news of the next big update of the game was still in the air: Mediatonic was acquired by Epic Games. Both Mediatonic’s Fortnite creators guarantee fans that this deal will benefit everyone, give Fall Guys access to more resources in the game, and make Epic a steward for yet another popular title. To

Fallguy’s fourth season seems to be a step up from past updates with more levels and fun costumes. The developers have promised that the deal with Epic will not change anything in-game, but it’s clear that the company is taking advantage of new resources. This may be a particularly good time to showcase Mediatonic, as the game will be available on Xbox and Switch sometime in the summer.

Fall Guys is available for PS4 and PC and will be available on Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switchin Summer 2021.

