Make technology ubiquitous, invisible, intuitive … and magical





It’s a shoe, but it’s not a shoe with Google’s smart clothing jacquard technology.

Unsplash Photo by Ox Street

There is an old quote from a legendary science fiction writer, and Ivan Poupyrev used it to explain what Google is doing in the Jacquard smart clothing sector. About the technology, and about the magic.

Connection point?

Perception.

Scientist and writer Arthur C. Clark states that he first proposed global communications via geostationary satellites in 1945.

The magic is when things happen naturally, Poupyrev, Google Executive in the company’s smart clothing division, told me in a recent episode of the TechFirst podcast. If you don’t see controls, buttons, or sliders. When it happens on its own under your command or your thoughts.

It’s essentially Google’s vision of an internal startup for smart clothing. It means either a complex, versatile weave or pattern fabric called a jacquard, or the control mechanism of an old-fashioned fabric loom. The project aims to make computing ubiquitous and simple by turning everyday objects into intuitive interfaces.

Example:

In a 2019 TED talk with nearly 600,000 views, Poupyrev talked about turning everything around us into a computer. He doesn’t have a clicker to move the slide forward when giving a 13-minute overview of the evolution of computing from the screen to everyday objects around us all. Instead, he sometimes touches his denim jacket’s lower left sleeve. The denim jacket was a smart jacket. In collaboration with Levi’s and Google, Google’s smart sensors will be incorporated to communicate with phones and computers.

Levi’s Trucker Jacket with Google’s Jacquard technology.

Google

I tell him how long it takes for people to get a clue that this random behavior of itching, or nervous cramps, is actually advancing the slides of a computer running his presentation deck. I asked him.

You know, it took them time, Pupilev said. I think some people have begun to notice. I saw this kind of sparkle of understanding in the crowd. I could only see this awe in the audience when I said in the middle of the story that I was in control of this presentation from the jacket.

It’s a kind of magic, created by making technology invisible and intuitive.

And that’s the magic that allowed Poupilev to carry out his story without holding anything in his hand: no clicker or remote control, naturally with his speech to express his meaning. And only hands that can speak completely.

Poupyrev says that not using clickers has been released.

That liberation is likely to be needed by many of us when we think about the ubiquity of technology in our lives. But it’s not just about technology. In particular, it’s a technology with a screen that needs our attention and distracts it from friends, colleagues and family. The voice user interface has helped reduce the need for screens and make technology ambient in our lives. Speaking of Alexa, being able to play French jazz is also a liberating experience that transforms the long, multi-step process that requires most of our attention, playing with children (if not all), and For simple commands that allow you to speak while doing completely different things, such as washing dishes.

Similarly, Jacquard is focused on helping you engage with technology while being fully present at the moment and engaging in what you were doing.

It changes our technology experience, says Poupyrev.

He told me that the use of technology should be easier. Making this technology more accessible while doing other things is one of the possibilities.

It’s not just for some people.

It is for everyone, including people with disabilities.

Google is testing technology at Atlanta’s Champions Place, where young adults with disabilities wear connected clothes to find directions, activate distress signals, skip playlist songs, and more. I’m doing something mundane. Older people are another group that can find technology difficult. The phone screen is small and hard to read. For those unfamiliar with technology, what looks easy and intuitive to others is opaque, confusing, and frustrating. However, tapping or stroking the sleeves is very feasible in most cases.

Of course, Google hasn’t entered the garment industry.

Samsonite’s Connect-i backpack with Google’s smartware Jacquard technology.

Google

Instead, Google manufactures control and sensor units. It can be woven into any garment or incorporated into shoes. For now, you can connect to an Android-only phone and map actions to input.

There are various options that allow you to do something different by mapping to jackets, backpacks and shoes. Call Uber, tell someone that you’re calling, or tell them your schedule for the next hour, and so on. Poupyrev says. Or you can program it with the Google Assistant, right? Therefore, all this feature allows you to trigger directly from what you’re already wearing, without having to hang up or do anything else.

The device can also provide feedback. Colored lights for tactile, visual responses and notifications of humming and other felt actions.

But tactile sensation is much more important than visual sensation, says Poupyrev. This makes sense. Few people roam around looking at the sleeves and shoes of a jacket, but in general, the buzz and vibration will catch our attention.

In the future, Google may enable multiple control methods such as voice control, spatial gesture control, and even gaze control. For now, its simple touch and tap-based communication.

The question is, do all our clothes have to be smart? For example, can you tell us that our jeans don’t fit the purple shirt we just wore at all? Also, will the shoes let us know when we walk 7,000 miles?

Ask me as a technician … of course, my answer would be yes, Poupyrev says. Technology makes things better, so it will make things better. I strongly believe it. I’m an optimist when it comes to technology. Technology has the power to make our lives better.

But in the real world with multiple clothes, desks and doors, Poupyrev doesn’t work everywhere, and we need to think about where technology can improve experience and life, and technology for technology. It states.

But in the end, the goal is magic.

And that magic involves redefining the meaning of accessing using technology.

We really want a lot of things around us to be extended and access to technology through them, says Poupyrev. My main goal is to change people’s perception of what technology is. They stop thinking of technology as a square screen, keyboard, and mouse, but everything comes to live in technology.

Sure, it seems almost magical.

Listen to a full interview with the TechFirst podcast on all major platforms.

