Newlab partners with leading institutions to support tech entrepreneurs





A colorful lounge in the New Lab at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.Photo by Spencer Lowell

Brooklyn-based interdisciplinary technology center and innovation hub Newlab recently announced that it has established partnerships with major universities and other organizations to continue supporting entrepreneurs at the Brooklyn Navy Yard’s headquarters. Did.

Newlab is affiliated with Cornell Tech’s Jacobs Technology-Cornell Institute. SecondMuse; AlleyCorp; URBAN-X; Venture capital in addition to facilitating Colombian entrepreneurship, innovation, collaboration with design and sharing of education. And MITNY C Startup Studio.

Since its inception in 2016, Newlab has attracted companies from New York University, incubators, venture capital firms and various entrepreneurial programs. The Newlab member community is made up of over 800 entrepreneurs, including material scientists, roboticists, computer vision experts, and data scientists.

Today, Newlab is strengthening relationships with these partners to further develop the city’s technology and entrepreneurial communities.

Newlab will actively work with these organizations to identify teams that may benefit from the member community. The strengthened relationships also benefit New York entrepreneurs and provide greater access to diverse sources of funding, mentorship, and production and manufacturing support.

Organization leaders provide guidance to Newlab member companies and participate in public events and programming on topics to strengthen and educate the entrepreneurial community.

Newlab’s Chief Marketing Officer, Lynn Fischer, said the Newlab entrepreneurship ecosystem is a thriving center of innovation, bringing together the world’s top experts, engineers and inventors to bring innovative technology to the world’s largest. It states that it is jointly applied to the issues of.

Newlab has long built relationships with major institutions in the city’s entrepreneurial community. This close collaboration not only brings more talented businesses to Newlab, but also strengthens New York’s innovation ecosystem and supports our joint efforts to support the city’s talented entrepreneurs. She said.

This announcement follows a long and strong informal relationship between Newlab and organizations, with new members already from these organizations joining the Newlab community and continuing to grow.

Here are some notable examples of companies that participated in programs led by other organizations before joining the Newlab community.

Numina: A provider of privacy-first technology that measures curb-level activity such as pedestrians, cyclists, vehicles, and trash. Partsimony: A company that builds the future cognitive manufacturing supply chain. Tarform: Create a new kind of electric bike. Farmshelf: A leading provider of smart hydroponic indoor farms. RoadPower Systems: Makes roads more sustainable and intelligent by recovering kinetic energy from passing vehicles and converting it into clean electricity. Voltaic Systems: A full service provider of solar-based remote charging solutions.

An organization that works with Newlab to bring more entrepreneurs and innovators to New York City is Cornell Tech’s Jacob Technion-Cornell Institute. Columbia University Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Design dedicated to supporting the entrepreneurial talent of Columbia University students, faculty and graduates. SecondMuse is an influential and innovative company that builds a resilient economy by supporting entrepreneurs and the ecosystem around them. AlleyCorp, entrepreneur Kevin Ryan’s incubator and venture capital fund. A major accelerator for startups rethinking urban life built by URBAN-X, MINI and Urban Us. MITNYC Startup Studio, which houses educational accelerators for MIT student entrepreneurs. Venture capital is an ecosystem development group focused on programming, financing, strategy and business development for entrepreneurs.

