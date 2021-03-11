Facebook reveals more about future smart glasses that Mark Zuckerberg says will teleport you





Michele Schneider, Managing Director of MarketGauge Group, provides insights into recent market movements and opportunities.

Facebook wants virtual interactions to look like real-life experiences.

In this week’s episode of The Information’s 411 podcast, CEO Mark Zuckerberg developed augmented reality smart glasses because current technology can’t recreate the “holy grail of social experience” that he feels with others. Said that.

“You have the technology to allow you to communicate and help you see what’s happening with others with different fidelity,” Zuckerberg said in a podcast. It was. “But there’s something really magical about the presence, the feeling of being with others, and everything that goes into it psychologically.”

According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook wants virtual interactions to look like real-life experiences. (AP Photo / Mark Lennihan)

FACEBOOK says federal government, state antitrust law is unreliable and submits motion to dismiss

In a blog post, the company shared details about the development of futuristic products, stating that “lightweight and stylish eyeglasses could replace the needs of computers and smartphones.”

Zuckerberg told information that people around the world could appear to be in the same room.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange% FBFACEBOOK, INC.264.90-0.84-0.32%

“Rather than calling someone or video chatting, just snapping your finger and sitting there and sitting on the couch makes you feel like you’re together,” he said. He said in a podcast. ..

The project is being developed by Facebook Reality Labs, a subsidiary of the company, formerly known as Oculus Research. Facebook acquired Oculus as part of a $ 2.3 billion deal to acquire a virtual reality technology company in 2014.

Sales of Oculus VR headsets and content are growing, but the research unit is producing a variety of results. In 2018, Facebook removed the virtual assistant from the Messenger app, and Facebook Reality Labs reportedly failed to compete with the Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri.

Facebook is developing augmented reality glasses. (Facebook)

SANDBERG THOUGHT ZUCKERBERG was a “nut” for Facebook employees to say they might need to go remote during COVID

Still, Facebook shared some big ideas about smart glasses. It compared the potential of future devices with the changes in computer use made by the invention of the mouse.

For blog posts, the wearer wears special gloves to type on the virtual keyboard, mutes background noise in a busy cafe, or automatically calls voicemail while the wearer is engaged. It explains in detail the potential features of the glasses under development, such as being able to do it. Face-to-face conversation.

“You can feel physically present with your friends and family wherever you are in the world. You can also use contextual AI to navigate the world around you or in your arms. You can take advantage of a wealth of 3D virtual information. Reach, “the company wrote in a blog post. “First and foremost, instead of looking around the palm of your hand, you can look up and stay in the world around you. It’s a device that doesn’t force you to choose between the real world and the digital world. is.”

Facebook first announced last September that it is researching future wearable technologies under Project Aria. (Facebook)

Click here to get your FOX business on the go

Facebook first announced last September that it was researching future wearable technologies at Project Aria. The company doesn’t say how far the eyeglasses have been developed, but it does highlight some of the hurdles engineers are facing.

According to blog posts, smart glasses need to seamlessly do what the wearer wants and provide whatever information they want. But they also need to be “safe, private, unobtrusive, easy to learn, easy to use, comfortable, all-day wearable, comfortable and reliable”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos