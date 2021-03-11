Moogseum announces Google Arts Exhibit





Moogseum announces exhibition as part of Google Arts and Culture exhibition

Moogseum is proud to announce its participation in Google Arts and Cultures Music, Makers, and Machines. It is an interactive online resource that focuses on the important role that electronic music plays in a wide range of cultures, both past and present, and will be released today. The online exhibition features exhibitions from 55 partner museums and nonprofits around the world, sharing historical and educational relics from a vast collection. Moogseum created 13 exhibits and shared more than 275 materials from the Bob Moog Foundation Archives. Music, makers and machines can be found here: g.co/musicmakersmachines, Moogseums exhibits can be found here: https: //artsandculture.google.com/partner/moogseum.

In line with its mission to bring Bob Moog’s pioneering legacy to people of all ages, Moogseum shares an exhibition exploring Bob Moog’s life and career. 100 years of synthetic evolution; the history of Moog synthesizers. Use of Moog synthesizers in pop, rock, funk, jazz, and early pioneering works. The basics of synthesis explored through the Moog circuit; the early history of the Minimoog, etc. Through Google’s exhibition interface, Moogseum was able to integrate a variety of YouTube-hosted videos to enrich their experiences.

Moogseum also hosts Blacktronika, a special exhibition curated by professor and electronic musician King Britt. This exhibit is based on Brit’s popular course of the same name, which he teaches through his work at the University of California, San Diego. Blacktronika includes Sun Ra, Bernie Worrell, Hank Shocklee, Carl Craig, Low Leaf, Ari Melenciano, James Poysner, Suzi Analogue, Don Lewis, Moor Mother, King Britt, Christina Wheeler, DeForrest Brown, Jr. Featuring black innovators of electronic music such as. Antipop Consortium, Computer Jay, Elisabeth Wheeler, and Attica Blue. Brit shares the original composition that provides the auditory background of the exhibition.

Moogseum attends exhibitions at Google Arts & Cultures Music, Makers, and Machines, joins other world-class institutions and organizations, and is extremely committed to bringing the world of electronic music to a large audience through innovative technology. I’m proud. Executive Director of Bob Moog Foundation and Moog Seum. The 13 exhibits extend Moogseums’ efforts to leverage Bob Moog’s pioneering heritage as a source of inspiration for people of all ages, sharing and preserving the collection in an interactive environment with online visitors from around the world. , To be able to advertise.

Electronic music has always been my favorite and has existed throughout my life. For me, it’s a soundtrack for growing up, meeting friends, studying and exercising. Starting today, record labels and cultural institutions around the world are proud to tell the history of electronic music on Google Arts & Culture. Amit Sood, director of Google Arts & Culture, rekindles gratitude for the impact of the movement on our lives by learning about the music, makers and machines behind the songs we love.

For more information, please visit https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/moogseum.

About Google Arts & Culture Google Arts & Culture gives you instant access to the treasures, stories, and knowledge of more than 2,000 cultural institutions in 80 countries. Your gateway to exploring the wonders of art, history and the world. Learn about cultural heritage, from the Berlin Museum, Puerto Rican heritage, Australian sports and women’s rights movements to ancient Maya temples, Japanese food and the Indian Railways.

About Music Makers & Machines Music, Makers & Machines, announced by Google Arts & Culture and YouTube, is working on projects on the history of electronic music in collaboration with international cultural institutions and partners in the music industry. The project presents an immersive online exhibition of pioneers and the most legendary musical instruments, while focusing on contemporary trends, locations, artists and technical turning points. This is the first comprehensive overview of music movements presented at Google Arts & Culture.

About the Bob Moog Foundation

The Bob Moog Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization whose mission is to ignite creativity through the crossroads of science, music, history and innovation. The Foundation’s signature educational project, Dr. Bob’s Sound School, is an innovative and experiential 10-week curriculum that teaches children the science of sound through music and technology. Another focus of the Foundation is the preservation of history in collaboration with the Bob Moog Foundation Archives, a collection of unusual schematics, musical instruments, photographs, planning notes, prototypes and more.

The Bob Moog Foundation is not affiliated with Moog Music, Inc.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos