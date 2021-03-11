One common item could be the future of communication technology





Technology is everywhere these days, as 5G hums in the air and smartphones appear to be surgically attached to the hand. There is no robot hand, but new research has found a way to bring technology closer to us by integrating it into the clothes we wear.

In a paper published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, a team of engineers designed a durable fabric with embedded electronics that could act as a tactile keyboard as well as a high-resolution visual display. They report that the fabric can withstand multiple cycles of twisting, pressing and bending (like everyday clothes we put through clothes) and withstand 100 washing cycles without loss of function. You can even do it.

Even James Bond will be jealous of this technology, with Google Maps on one arm and a live stock market feed on the other.

Important Reasons Researchers are not only a flashy and innovative way to send texts to friends, but also people’s thoughts on using this technology in combination with brain-machine interfaces such as Elon Musks Neuralink. And emotions can be converted into readable messages. Their clothes. The research team hasn’t revealed that there is a timeline for this integration, but says it could be a major step forward in this area.

Huisheng Peng Group

Here’s the background With the exception of sneakers that glow in the dark, such smart clothes haven’t seen the day in the sun yet. The research team explains in this paper that this is partly due to technical challenges. A classic problem with square pegs and round holes, the electronic components required for tactile interaction and light generation are very stiff, while the fabric is shaped to fit the human body and designed to move together. It has been.

[T]Asylum seekers are woven from fibers to form a coarse, porous structure that can deform and fit the contours of the human body. [but] OLED [organic light-emitting diodes,] Meanwhile, it is made [to be] Placed on a flat substrate such as glass or plastic to explain the author.

Therefore, when mounted on the rough and deformable surface of textiles, these film devices often experience poor performance or fail over time.

Solutions such as weaving fiber optics into textiles are still far from perfect due to their limited ability to update or control pixels in real time, the team writes.

Instead, they devised a fiber production technique that relies on the intersection between intricately woven, chemically doped yarn pieces. In this case, the threads were coated with a flexible ionic liquid-doped polyurethane gel (for conductivity) and a zinc-sulfur phosphor slurry (for glowing green light). Carbon fiber was also woven when adding features such as the keyboard.

What they did When weaving textiles (or making lattice pie crust), the fibers can be woven in one of two directions:

Warp (static yarn held vertically by tension) Weft (weft supplied through the warp)

In their textiles, the team woven cotton yarn with both warp and weft, interweaving silver-plated conductive yarn (in the weft direction) and luminescent dope yarn (along the warp direction). The intersection of these two reinforced threads is now a textile display pixel.

It’s not just lit, you can also press textiles at specific intersections to create a tactile keyboard. Basically, pressing the fibers at these intersections together produces different voltages that the connected microcontroller can convert into a visual numbered output.

As a proof of concept, the team connected smart textiles to display drivers, microcontrollers, and Bluetooth modules to feed real-time location data and images to the textiles for interactive navigation screens. I was also able to display a text message on my smart textile sleeve.

As a proof of concept, the team showed how to use these smart textiles as an interactive communication tool. Huisheng Peng Group

Another method the team investigated is to use smart textiles as assistive devices to improve communication through the brain computer interface. They tied volunteers to EEG and monitored their brain waves while meditating and playing race car games. They write that the brain waves in the meditation group were definitely low frequencies, and the race car group (they correlated with more anxious thinking) was definitely high frequencies.

We processed the signal on a computer and sent the words corresponding to each volunteer’s mental state to the microcontroller via a Bluetooth module for display and writing to the author.

In the future, we envision that display textiles like ours will become effective assistive technology communication tools, along with methods for decoding complex brain waves.

In the future, your clothes may speak for you. / Nature

The team also reports that overheating is negligible at this time, as the low power consumption of smart textiles is just over 363 microwatts (for reference, LED bulbs may use 6 million microwatts). I will. Since the power source is also solar power, it is essentially rechargeable.

Next Steps These smart textiles aren’t ready to get to the runway yet, but in the future, the team hopes they can be used to display emotions on the garment itself. This makes it easy to communicate your feelings with those around you. Let the clothes talk.

Summary: The display is a basic component of modern electronic equipment. Integrating displays into textiles offers exciting opportunities for smart electronic textiles, is the ultimate goal of wearable technology, and is ready to change the way electronic devices interact. Display textiles act as a bridge between human-machine interactions, providing, for example, real-time communication tools for individuals with voice or voice problems. Electronic textiles capable of communicating, sensing and supplying electricity have been previously reported. However, textiles with functional, large-area displays have not yet been achieved due to the difficulty of obtaining small lighting units that are durable and easy to assemble over a wide area. Here we report a display textile that is 6 meters long and 25 centimeters wide. This textile contains five 105 electroluminescence units about 800 micrometers apart. By weaving conductive weft and luminescent warp fibers, a micrometer-scale electroluminescence unit is formed at the contact point of the weft. The brightness shift between the electroluminescent units is less than 8% and is stable when the textile is bent, stretched or pushed. Our display textiles are flexible and breathable and can withstand repeated machine washings, making them suitable for practical use. It shows that an integrated textile system consisting of a display, keyboard, and power supply can function as a communication tool, and shows the potential of the system in various fields including healthcare. Our approach integrates the manufacture and function of electronic devices with textiles and expects textile textile materials to shape the next generation of electronic devices.





