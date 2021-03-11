Vancouver’s Cubic Farms Appoints Microsoft Veterinarian as CTO





CubicFarms announced that Edoardo De Martin has joined the senior leadership team as Chief Technology Officer, according to a press release.

Prior to joining Cubic Farms, De Martin spent 10 years at Microsoft in a variety of roles, including General Manager at the Microsoft Vancouver Development Center, where he promoted innovation as GM of Dynamics Mixed Reality Applications for HoloLens.

With each release, Cubic Farms has an ambitious goal for De Martin to bring significant experience to the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and mixed reality technologies to feed the company’s innovative growth technologies and a changing world. We believe that we will support.

I would like to use my experience to make a meaningful impact on the world. This is something that my children and future generations are proud of. According to De Martin, he was inspired by the world of AgTech through his role as a mentor at Vancouver’s Creative Destruction Lab. Then, on the way, I arrived at Cubic Farms and was amazed at the innovative solution for indoor automated cultivation. In my opinion, the company focuses on understanding what really matters most: what producers need. My job is to create digital technologies to further accelerate innovation and scale. I am excited to start this next journey in my career.

We are excited to welcome Edo De Martin, Canada’s strongest technology leader, as CTO. Under the leadership of Edos, Cubic Farms CEO Dave Dinesen was convinced that he would accelerate the growth of our system and create the next generation of indoor growth technology.

De Martins’ extensive software experience spanning video games, holographic and enterprise solutions and leadership capabilities in key innovation teams bring a unique perspective.

After graduating from Simon Fraser University, De Martin began his telecommunications career and then moved to a role in the video game industry known for creating highly popular games. He offers Need for Speed ​​Underground, the world’s leading franchise-selling game, and is the consecutive best company with outstanding operational excellence at the recently acquired Next Level Games by Nintendo. Won the honor.

In 2010, De Martin joined Microsoft to lead the innovation studio for HoloLens, the world’s first holographic computer in Victoria, British Columbia.

In his role as General Manager of Microsoft Vancouver, Demartin has grown the development center onsite from 400 to 1,200 employees. He also played a key role in global operations, overseeing site strategy and leading the Dynamics 365 product team focused on mixed reality applications for front-line workers. As an advocate for the British Columbia technology industry, he served on the board of directors of BC Tech’s Cascadia Innovation Corridor and co-chaired the Canadian Digital Supercluster.

With visionary people like Edo, Dinesen continued to attract the best talent in the world to our team. He has been instrumental in building an outstanding team with people who are passionate about revolutionizing agriculture for the present and future generations.

