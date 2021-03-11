The Sims 4 Build Recreates Dragon Age: Inquisition Skyhold





Avid fans have carefully recreated the entire Skyhold Fortress of Dragon Age: Inquisition in the Sims 4 and added some features.

One of our enthusiastic fans has decided to bring the world of The Sims 4 and Dragon Age: Inquisition together. Most Dragon Age fans are patiently waiting for BioWare to release the next trailer for Dragon Age 4, but one fan has created a unique way to keep the series alive. They did so by building the entire Skyhold from The Sims 4 Inquisition.

Dragon Age: Inquisition used Skyforge as the headquarters for the protagonist, his companions, and resources to combat the heightened turmoil known as Bleach. Initially the fortress at the top of the mountain was abandoned, but as the game progresses, players can invest more resources in Skyhold to upgrade. Skyhold allows players to interact with their peers, learn more about their backstory, undertake personal quests, and even romance some of them.

Reddit user Starshine Prince uploaded the screenshots he created to The Sims subreddit to elaborate on the extensions used to recreate the mountain fortress. In the image gallery, you can see some of Dragon Age: Inquisition’s companion bedrooms reproduced in simulator games, such as the Cullens desk that managed Solas’den and Knight Templars. The throne room and courtyard are also featured in the gallery. The gallery is the main area used for many scenes and companion quests in Inquisition.

In Dragon Age: Inquisition, only part of the fortress is actually accessible, but the creator of this masterpiece fleshed out some of these simulation-friendly zones, not only inaccessible, but also to fill the space. Added rooms and areas. Spots such as bathrooms that are often overlooked in RPG games. All companion rooms have been recreated, with the exception of Cole and Blackwall.

To achieve this, Starshine Prince used a lot of packs. This is necessary for anyone who wants to try out the Skyhold settings. Sims 4 players are Get To Work, Get Together, City Living, Cats & Dogs, Seasons, Get Famous, Island Living, Discover University, Eco Living, Outdoor Retreat, Spa Day, Dine Out, Vampires, Jungle Adventure, Realm of this Sky Magic, and Romantic Garden Expansion Packs to get all the objects you need for hold recreation. Sims 4 expansion packs aren’t cheap, so players may have to wait for a sale to pick up something that isn’t on this list.

For those who want to try this setting, the author has also included a downloadable link in the comments on the Reddit post. Please note that this downloadable fortress is not for young children. The author holds Skyhold’s child-free source material as a symptom of not trying to make the fortress child-friendly.

