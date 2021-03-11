Technology collaboration for building robot building blocks





By standardizing automation systems so that robotic arms, vision systems, and autonomous driving components can be plugged in and regenerated, technology developers can specialize in a faster and more cost-effective way than designing each crop with a robot. You can focus on customizing your machine to meet the unique needs of the crop grower. Harvest technology from scratch. (TJ Marinax / Good Fruit Grower Illustration)

Ask almost every grower what’s on the top of the technical wish list and the answer is automation of harvesting. Nevertheless, despite the surge in agricultural technology start-ups over the last decade and the challenges of increased labor availability and costs, almost all specialty crops are still harvested by hand.

Dennis Donohue, director of the Western Growers Center for Innovation and Technology, describes the need for harvest automation as a race against time and a race that lacks time. That’s why in February Western Growers and collaborators, including the Washington Tree Fruit Research Commission and other product groups, launched a new initiative to accelerate harvest automation.

The Global Harvest Automation Initiative aims to facilitate the development of automation building blocks that can be customized to meet product needs. Use plug-and-play robotic arms and vision systems to reduce the need to start each special crop from scratch.

The idea came from conversations with agtech companies and Western Growers members about the challenges facing harvesting technology.

If the fragmentation is too high to solve the problem individually, how do you work together? Donoue said. Specialty crops are so specialized that it can be difficult for technology companies to understand the potential rewards of developing specialty technologies. This is not an agtech issue. This is a business case issue. To solve the problem, he said, a more interdisciplinary and crop-coordinated approach is needed.

Dennis Donohue, Director of the Western Growers Center for Innovation and Technology, will meet with other members of the Harvest Automation Initiative Working Group through a virtual conference in 2020. An automation acceleration initiative, he said. (Courtesy of Western Growers)

Whether picking strawberries from the ground or apples from trees, all harvesting robots have an automated driving platform or tractor that moves through the field, a vision system that detects the fruits to be harvested, and artificial intelligence for processing. The same core technology is required in that respect. Walt Duflock, vice president of innovation at Western Growers, said a robotic arm that transforms all images into functional information and moves towards the ground, trees, and vines.

He said that every startup we know is building harvest technology is building everything from scratch. Why do startups need to waste time designing platforms and tractors to run their machines when John Deere and many other great tractors are already there? Consider how these people build devices that work behind existing tractors.

Walt Duflock

By supporting the development of these building blocks, enterprises focus on end effects by supporting standard tractors, vision systems, processing power, and robotic arms with reliable, field-proven technology. Can be guessed. According to Dufflock, due to crops and other crop-specific challenges. It should increase the pace of commercialization and reduce the cost of harvesting technology.

It also makes sense for the Apple industry to participate in the initiative, a leader in automated crops, said Ineshan Rahan, director of the Washington Tree Fruits Research Commission.

We want a cost-effective machine that is affordable for everyone. There is no machine that can replace our workforce. She said they weren’t fast enough or cheap yet. I feel this is the last piece of the puzzle we have missed.

The experience of the apple industry’s investment in harvest automation shows how much time and money it will take to develop and commercialize such complex equipment from scratch, she said. .. By developing a type of supply chain that is a popular and customizable platform, future harvesting technologies can be made more affordable.

Jeff Kleberinga, a member of the research committee, also agreed. Two robotic apple harvesting companies, Abundant Robotics and FF Robotics, which the Commission has funded for many years, are doing a good job and are making continuous progress, he said.

Cleveringa, who heads research and development at Starr Ranch Growers, says it makes sense to work with different companies with expertise in different components of complex harvesting systems. For example, FFRobotics is licensed for bin filling technology from MAF Industries and uses a platform designed by Automated Ag with the help of a commission play technology matchmaker, he said.

We said, don’t reinvent it, just approve it, he said. This partnership with Western Growers introduces partners to build components for other applications.

By involving the fruit industry in this effort, Donoue said the approach would be validated.

Sending to stakeholders was an important message. Look, the Apple industry has long had industry-wide cooperation, funding is not an issue, but progress is slow and it’s a race against time.

The new initiative leverages the relationships Western Grows have built with agtech companies in recent years through the Innovation and Technology Center. Based in Salinas, Calif., The center identifies technology development by identifying producer needs, identifying promising technologies, and helping start-ups set up farm trials and communicate progress. Promote.

According to Dufflock, there is a playbook that you can use for any ag problem you want to solve. Weve has worked with a wide range of startups across agtech. Now let’s focus on one important area.

Part of that playbook: Crop-specific roadmap for automation and mechanization. It shows companies that provide automated solutions to real farm customers and companies that are testing and researching and developing.

It’s a market map to tell producers if you do: Here’s the person you want to look at, he said. When the startup sees it, it will say:

This initiative also focuses on assessing the impact of automation technology. According to Dufflock, technology must be cost-effective for success and aim to remain viable at the forefront of all promising technologies.

Donohue made a large investment (Western Growers refused to share cost estimates before the issue was reported), and the effort came from a large tech company with the ability to act quickly. He said he would get attention.

He said he was confident that it would get everyone’s attention. It will be seen as a real big bet on specialty crops.

Kate Prengerman

