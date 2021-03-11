Developers explain how they weren’t eligible for App Store discounts after a mistake





Last year, Apple announced the new App Store Small Business Program. This allows small developers to pay Apple a reduced fee for sales made through the App Store. However, developer Sean Harding shared his story on Twitter about how he disqualified the program despite being a small independent developer.

Apple has traditionally charged 30% for all sales made through the App Store, whether it’s an app or an in-app purchase. After several complaints, the company announced that developers who made up to $ 1 million in revenue during the previous year could sign up for a program to reduce this rate to 15%.

Harding, who has been developing his own iOS app for some time, decided last year to “take it more seriously” about his app. When he requested that his app be migrated to this account, he set up a small private company (LLC) and created a new business account on Apple Developer.

However, fearing struggling to join the App Store Small Business Program, he contacted Apple Support for more information. Apple didn’t answer his question properly.

So I did what I thought was right. I sent an email to Apple asking for an explanation. If the transfer of the app prevented me from participating in the small business program, it wasn’t worth it. The first response I got back did not answer the correct question. So I wrote it again.

The second answer also did not answer the correct question. So I wrote it again. The third answer states, “I haven’t enrolled in the SME program yet, so I can forward the application and then submit the registration.”

In the same email, Apple also said that the company couldn’t guarantee enrollment in the program after the app was transferred, which seemed vague to Harding.

Instead of asking for a fourth explanation, I interpreted it as “I will not be disqualified from the transfer, but I do not guarantee that everyone will accept it.” So I made the transfer, submitted the application for the small business program and waited.

Unfortunately, after the transfer was completed, Apple rejected the Harding app on the App Store Small Business Program because the app was transferred from one account to another and was no longer eligible for the discounted rate. Apple later told developers that apps transferred after January 1, 2021 were ineligible for the program, something the company hadn’t previously revealed to Harding.

I appealed it twice, but in both cases, if I transferred the app after January 1st, I got the answer that I wouldn’t be able to join the program, regardless of whether I was in the program at that time. I have come. If this is so clear now, why wasn’t it explained when I asked?

— Sean Harding (@sharding) March 10, 2021

Harding recognizes that he made a mistake when requesting the transfer of an app from one account to another when he didn’t know the results, but Apple couldn’t provide a clear response and reconsidered the situation. Claims that it couldn’t even be done.

I’m not sure if the company will make an exception in this case, but if you’re a developer, be aware that transferring your app from one account to another may prevent you from joining the App Store Small Business. please. program.

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos