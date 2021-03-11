Australian antitrust regulators investigate the superiority of Apple and Google web browsers





This week’s Australian Competition & Consumer Commission targeted both Apple and Google to investigate selection and competition issues related to Internet search and pre-installed web browsers.

ZDNet reports that on Thursday, ACCC released a Digital Platform Services Inquiry (PDF link) that prompts for input about the platform’s default search engine and web browser.

The problem is the browser and search tools that are offered as pre-installed options. This is a strategy that potentially curbs consumer choice. As documented, providing default options on platforms such as iOS greatly increases the likelihood that users will choose that product and will ignore other products as well.

According to Statcounter estimates quoted by the ACCC, Safari is Australia’s most used browser for smartphones and tablets, with a 51% share. Google’s Chrome is 39%, Samsung Internet is 7%, and Mozilla Firefox is less than 1%. These numbers are slightly reversed on the desktop, with an estimated Chrome usage of 62%, followed by Safari at 18%, Edge at 9%, and Firefox at 6%.

In particular, Google’s search service is the default option for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Samsung Internet, while Microsoft’s Bing is Edge’s default search engine.

Technology companies are keenly aware of the impact of default apps and services on customer engagement. For example, the ACCC represents Google’s agreement with Apple to maintain its position as the default search engine for Safari and Siri. The deal was rumored to be worth $ 100 million annually in 2010, but has since grown to an estimated $ 9 billion in 2018 and $ 12 billion in 2019.

“In general, we know that setting default options greatly increases the likelihood that consumers and businesses will stick to those options. This is the competition and consumer in the supply of these services. May have the effect of reducing choices, “said ACCC Chair Rod Sims. In the statement.

The ACCC is also investigating the effectiveness of Google’s Android selection screen interface. This allows European users to download alternative search engines and browsers. A selection screen was implemented after the 2018 European Commission discovered that Google violated the European Union’s antitrust laws.

Although less noticeable than Google’s UI, Apple implements features similar to the iOS 14 selection screen. Users can change the system’s default browser and search engine in the Settings app.

Other contact areas in the ACCC discussion paper include widgets, search bars, user interface elements, and how to change the default search service and web browser.

A report based on the responses collected in the survey is scheduled for September.

