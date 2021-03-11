Instagram Lite expands to more than 170 countries





Social media has played an even more important role in the past few months as the world navigates unknown medical and political waters. In an increasingly isolated world, staying in touch with family and friends and staying up to date is even more important, but who has the luxury of powerful phone and high-speed internet connectivity needed for many social networking apps? Does not have. Facebook is deploying Instagram Lite to further increase its presence in markets around the world, saving not only user mobile space but also valuable internet bandwidth.

This isn’t the first time Facebook has announced a “light” version of a social app. Facebook Lite has been around for a long time, and Instagram Lite itself has actually been developed and tested for three years already. The Tel Aviv-based team that developed the app is confident that they have found a sweet spot of key features that users need and cut out the rest.

The result is an app that is only 2MB in size. This is almost incredible, given that Android’s full Instagram app is 30MB in size. Despite its small size, Instagram Lite has core features that revolve around videos, photos, stories, and even IGTV. Some requested features, such as dark mode, still need to be implemented, and users shouldn’t be surprised if ads appear in the future.

However, Instagram Lite does more than just reduce features to save phone storage space. The developers have also fine-tuned the phone’s UI to ensure a responsive experience, even with poor hardware or slow connections. Removed unwanted animations and AR filters in the UI. However, animated GIFs and stickers still remain.

Instagram Lite is currently available on the Google Play store in more than 170 countries, but Facebook says it will soon expand its reach globally. However, nothing is mentioned about plans to bring the same experience to iOS devices.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos