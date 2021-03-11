Want to enjoy a vacation in space? First Space Hotel Opened in 2027-See Details





If you’re excited to go to space for a vacation, the day isn’t too far away, as an organization called the Gateway Foundation is about to open its first hotel in space named Voyager Station in 2027.

The hotel is a 50,000 square meter facility, construction will begin in 2026 and the first passengers will be invited to the hotel in 2027. The construction company Orbital Assembly Corporation is responsible for building hotels in space. ..

The rotating ring-shaped hotel can accommodate 440 people. Gravity is one sixth of the earth.

“Ultimately, going to space will be another option people choose for their vacation, much like going on a cruise or going to Disney World,” said Tim, senior design architect. Aratore told the news publication Dezeen.

He further stated that the purpose of the project is to make the space accessible to everyone. In the first few years of completion, the “overall cost” is so high that space travel will only be available to the ultra-rich, but after that it will be affordable for everyone.

“The overall cost is still very high, so most people think that space travel is only available to the ultra-rich. I think this will be true for the next few years, but the Gateway Foundation has opened space travel. The goal is to make it to everyone. “Aratore said.

The Gateway Foundation initially announced the design of a space hotel in 2019. It was later called the von Braun Space Station.

Structure and structure

Central non-pressurized ring structure with a docking hub in the center. An outer ring truss with a diameter of 200 meters is assembled and connected to the central ring by a network of spokes. The ring supports 24 habitation modules.

What does the interior of the Space Hotel look like?

.. It includes a variety of holiday accommodation options with a 500m2 “luxury villa” and can be rented for a week, a month or permanently. The villa has 3 bathrooms and cooking facilities plus a sleeping space for 16 people. The space station has a number of 30-square-meter hotel suites with beds for two and a private bathroom. The hotel also has a restaurant, bar and gym.

According to the organization, the plan is to give Voyager Station a “luxury hotel feel”, similar to the chain’s top luxury hotels on the planet.

Purpose of gateway infrastructure:

According to their official website, the organization is aiming to build the first spaceport. “Our plans include the robust space construction industry, the first artificial gravity space station, and finally the development of the gateway,” the official Gateway Foundation website reads.

