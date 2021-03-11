PS5 will be shunned by the next generation upgrade of Overwatch





Overwatch is limited to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, but got a spectacular next-generation graphics update. This was revealed in the latest patch notes for Update 1.58 provided by Blizzard last night.

Simply put, the latest update allows players to use the new priority mode graphics settings to adjust game resolution, frame rate, and overall image quality. One of the more important parts of the patch also allows Xbox Series X / S users to run games at up to 120Hz.

With resolution presets, Xbox Series X owners can enjoy overwatch at 60Hz at 4K, and Xbox Series S consoles at 60Hz at 1440p. We’ll cut corners in terms of image quality, but you’ll get higher resolution video.

And if you don’t really like the idea of ​​sacrificing image quality, you can cover it with the balance option. This preset prioritizes the overall quality of the image over the resolution. That is, the Xbox Series X Console runs games at 60Hz at 1440p, and the Xbox Series S runs at 60Hz at 1080p.

Last but not least, frame rate mode excites more competitive Overwatch players. This preset offers a higher frame rate at 120 fps, but at the expense of both image quality and resolution (Xbox Series X at 120Hz at 1440p, Xbox Series S at 120Hz at 1080p).

One thing to note is that Overwatch can now be played at 120 fps on both consoles, but on a TV or a monitor that supports it.

What’s happening on the PS5?

This recent graphics update is currently not available to PS5 console owners. PlayStation users may receive similar upgrades in the future, but it is unknown at this time. The Xbox recently provided similar updates for games like Sea of ​​Thieves, but Activision did the same with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

What does this mean for gameplay? At this time, the Xbox Series X / S player may have a slight advantage over the PS5 player, thanks to its smoother and more responsive refresh rate.

To review, Overwatch is one of the biggest first-person shooter multiplayer games released in the last few years. This is a multiplayer experience where players can choose from a pool of diverse characters with unique abilities and play directly in 6v6 matches. Blizzard officially released the game in 2016 and has a sequel to the title Overwatch 2 currently under development.

Best Overwatch Deals Today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos