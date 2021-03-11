Digital marketers need to be prepared for Google updates





One of the most important issues facing digital marketers this year is how to prepare for Google’s upcoming page experience updates. In May of this year, Google will begin using three key metrics that will help you evaluate the user experience of a particular web page based on actual browser data. The three important metrics for this update are:

Maximum Content Full Paint: This is the time it takes to load the largest display elements (images, videos, etc.) on the page. According to Google, the ideal load time for this element is less than 2.5 seconds.

First input delay: This is the time it takes for the first interactive element of the page to respond to the user (such as pressing a video play, clicking a link, or a drop-down menu). Google states that less than 100 milliseconds is ideal.

Cumulative Layout Shift: When a part of the site is loaded, the elements of the page move as the part is rendered. This layout change can cause the user to click on the wrong one, ultimately degrading the user experience. It is measured from the score to 0-1. Some layout shifts are unavoidable, but Google states that less than .1 is ideal.

What does this mean for your website?

For large companies with many moving parts on their website, it can be difficult to meet these benchmarks without making significant changes to the entire infrastructure. Site-wide changes involve multiple stakeholders, competing business priorities, and often lead to large projects. To successfully prepare for this update, digital marketers need compelling data and highly normative prioritization to market their requirements to the organization.

Here are five key strategies that can help you address the core web vitals of your website and justify the implementation work required.

Assess segment performance Use log file analysis as a priority guide to assess infrastructure Create an overall fallover plan Combine micro and macro trends to predict overall impact 1. Segment performance evaluate

It’s important to keep track of this about your web properties. But you also need to understand your landscape. Scaling multiple URL measurements can be difficult if you’re just using something like Google’s PageSpeed ​​Insight Tool. Tools such as Brightedge Instant allow users to view batches of URLs and compare performance. By measuring the URLs with the highest voice share in the keyword group and running page speed tests on them, you can instantly see which competitors are vulnerable and where they have a chance. Here are some ways to use this approach:

Brand Protection: Evaluating the core web vitals of top brands gives you a high level of sensitivity to your brand search for changes in May. Impressive Distance Keywords: Create a keyword group using the Data Cube and review the keywords on page 2. Use the ShareofVoice report to aggregate top URLs so your company understands what you get and what you lose in almost the first term. page of. Product-level keywords: Create and measure URLs that govern key product categories. Identifying which of these categories will be sensitive to the May Page Experience update will help influence the context of the update to your business. This helps organizations understand what fluctuations in visibility mean to customers looking for a product. 2. Evaluate the infrastructure

There are various issues that can slow down metrics such as initial input delay. Many of these should be addressed through common code optimization techniques. If your page is built on a custom app or content management system that requires multiple JavaScripts to render your content, you may need to look for other ways to help your site meet performance benchmarks. ..

How your site is hosted and your entire infrastructure can affect the delivery of your content. In addition to evaluating the elements on the page and loading page-specific aspects, consider how your site is hosted, on which platform it is built, and so on. These can be a major overhaul, but they may be worth it if you have data that show how much impact it has on your channel.

3. Use log file analysis as a preferred guide

One of the most common challenges for enterprise websites is having legacy code and out-of-service elements. Log files help marketers see which aspects of their site are particularly prone to slow load times, which can reduce their ability to respond quickly to user input. SEOs typically use a log file analyzer to get a bird’s eye view of how crawlers are traversing your site. This same principle helps to deal with satisfactory paint and input delay issues on a large scale. Google states that this measurement is based on browser data, but what the crawler experiences on the site can provide valuable data points to prioritize how to optimize the site’s experience. .. Some examples of how log file analysis can help marketers prepare for Core Vitals updates:

Great for identifying which parts of your site are prone to key web issues and using log file analysis to sense and predict what benefits will be hindered by poor page experience. Fuel auto-optimization service to identify files that require large-scale compression help

If you notice these issues, there are extended ways to deal with them. For example, Brightedges AutoPilot automatically compresses the image and eliminates it as a task.

4. Create an overall failover plan

If you use voice report sharing to identify volatile search results during the May page experience update, there is an important collaboration point for your media team. If you anticipate that a vulnerability will occur when an update is published, we recommend that you use paid search to perform aircover during implementation.

Create Paid Keyword Campaigns Designed to Provide Coverage with Expected Drops If you’re using BrightEdge Daily Pulse, create aggressive conquest campaigns for keyword groups that are particularly sensitive to organic search results. What can I see acting as a virtual war room in May should be turned on / off 5. Use a combination of micro and macro trends to predict the overall impact

Measuring trends at both macro and daily levels not only helps us understand where they are, but also helps us predict the opportunities that can be achieved by meeting core vital benchmarks. For example, Brightedge users using Market Insights can see at a high level which behavioral trends drive search behavior. This insight facilitates content strategy, etc., but when combined with tools such as Search Console and page speed issues for readers in each space, it is now possible to predict and predict content that could be replaced on a large scale. It was. For Brightedge customers, Daily Pulse gives you easy visibility into position changes leading up to rollouts and also identifies when business-critical results occur.

The May Google Page Experience update is expected to have a significant impact on the entire organic channel. It is important to have the right data and the right tactics to pivot and coordinate. Even if your website meets the benchmark, you can take this opportunity to identify where you need to focus to generate positive traction. If you want to learn more about how the Brightedges suite’s enterprise technology can help you navigate your business, such as the May Page Experience Update, you can set up a demo now.

