Asus announces ROG Phone 5, Snapdragon 888 chipset, a gaming smartphone with 18GB of RAM





On Wednesday, Asus released the game flagship ROG 5, packed with new high-end features including up to 18GB of memory and Qualcomms’ latest Snapdragon 888 chipset, giving Android gamers a console-like experience.

With a partnership with Chinese tech giant Tencent and a redesign to improve performance and ergonomics, the Republic of Gamers phone contains two battery cells with a total capacity of 6,000mAh. The split allows the motherboard to be placed closer to the center of the phone, while the improved cooling system allows heat to escape from areas that can be touched by fingers.

See: Tencent Esports Announces First Franchise Partner List: Kappa, Razer, ASUS, SKG, Tim Hortons

There are three flagship models: Phantom Black or Storm White ROG Phone 5, Gloss Black ROG Phone 5 Pro, and Matte White Limited Edition ROG Phone 5 Ultimate.

When it comes to RAM and storage, the Vanilla ROG Phone 5 has 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 256GB options, but the Pro and Ultimate models only have 16GB + 512GB and 18GB + 512GB versions, respectively.

ROG Phone 5 prices in China start at $ 3,999 ($ ​​615). The Pro model is priced at 7,999 yuan ($ 1,230) and the Ultimate version is priced at 8400 yuan ($ 1,292). Starting with Europe, the lineup is preparing for a global release in March.

ROG Phone 5 has been redesigned to improve the performance and ergonomics of hardcore game fans. (Source: ROG Phone)

The phone features a custom-made 6.8-inch Samsung OLED display with 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The camera setup holds the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor for the primary camera inherited from ROG Phone 3. It also has a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The selfie camera is a 24-megapixel sensor. Asus previously stated that ROG Phone series cameras weren’t a top priority, but the company was still able to provide a high-quality imaging experience.

The device supports a 65W ultra-fast charge that can be fully charged in 55 minutes and multiple USB-C ports that allow the user to charge the device in landscape or portrait mode. Works on Android 11.

Like its predecessor, the ROG Phone 5 series also comes with a touch-sensitive shoulder button called Air Triggers. The ultrasonic sensor is embedded in the phone and can be mapped to emulate a button, eliminating the need for users to tap the touch screen frequently. The Pro and Ultimate models come with two additional touch sensors on the back of the phone.

The Ultimate model also includes a snap-on Aero Active Cooler 5 fan with two additional trigger buttons and a kickstand. Asus claims that it helps fans reduce surface temperatures by up to 15 ° C and CPU temperatures by 10 ° C.

Snap-on Aero Active Cooler 5 fans have two additional trigger buttons and a kickstand. (Source: ROG Phone)

For a customized user experience, ROG Phone 5 comes with an app called Armory Crate that allows users to manage their gamer library, adjust settings and provide a console-like interface.

Taiwan’s mainboard and PC makers have been working with Tencent to market ROG phones to Chinese hardcore game fans for the past three years. According to Bloomberg, strategic partnerships are also helping Asus break through its 0.2% global market share.

IDC analyst Yexi Liao told Bloomberg that game performance is the number one selling point, so the target audience needs to be both hardcore and pro gamers.

