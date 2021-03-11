My google interview experience. See the story for more information.Tanya Gupta March 2021





The interviewer was a software engineer working on the Google search team based in Zurich, Switzerland.

The interview began with a basic greeting, and the interviewer pasted the question into the Google Virtual Interview Platform. There you need to write the code.

The question was related to strings. Problem Similar to https://leetcode.com/problems/longest-string-chain/, but with a different way / order in which chains can be formed.

I’m sorry, I can’t ask the exact question here. 🙂

First, I asked 23 clear questions: Does the final chain formed always have to start at index 0? Are words only lowercase or can they be uppercase? It is possible that the given vector is empty, or there is always at least one element.

We have proposed a brute force solution that sacrifices the time complexity of O (n). The interviewer clarified whether it was better to adopt the solution or if there was a better approach.

Next, I proposed a dynamic programming approach. Interviewers were not fully satisfied with this approach. He wanted to know more optimizations.

Since then, I have suggested using Trie Data Structure to find a solution. The interviewer was very pleased with this approach. He asked me the time complexity of the solution. He also wanted me to implement the Trie data structure.

Therefore, we clarified whether we need to implement the Trie data structure first or the logic first to solve a particular question. He said I wanted to do that anyway, but I definitely want to see the Trie implementation.

With a little thought, I first moved on to implementing Trie Data Structure. I’ve started coding Trie data structures well. Here, we assume that the input to the try is only alphabetic, and explicitly mention the size. The interviewer has revealed what the size variable is. I explained it to him.

But now I think I should have explained it before he needed to clarify: (

Finally, I coded the Trie data structure. He then clarified whether the code worked with the malfunctioning input, the number given as the input instead of the letters. I answered no and suggested. You can implement a function that checks the input. He said that’s fine, and for now there’s no need to implement that feature.

Then I clarified: Can I assume that the input is given in the form of Trie? He said no and told me that it could be taken as an array or vector.

Then I called the Implemented Trie function and implemented a basic function that builds a trie from the specified word. Then I moved on to implement the logic of the given problem. That was our main question. But ..: (

boom! He said he was running out of time and instead of completing the code, he needed to use Trie to explain the exact logic that gave the answer to a particular problem statement.

At this point I realized I made a big mistake and took a long time to write the code: ((

But I explained the approach well. Then he revealed some edge cases and corner cases. (Here, based on the feedback from the interview, I had to clarify the edge case myself before he asked.)

Then he asked me if I had any further questions. I told him I wanted to know more about the teams / projects he was working on at Google. He described his work and said he would receive feedback from recruiters within 12 weeks. The interview is over.

