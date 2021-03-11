Samsung established Samsung Innovation Lab in partnership with Delhi Technological University.Focus on collaborative research and training





Samsung India has strengthened its commitment to the Governments Skill India initiative as part of its latest vision, #PoweringDigitalIndia, by opening the Samsung Innovation Lab at the University of Delhi Technology (DTU) under the Samsung Innovation Campus Initiative.

In the lab, DTU students and faculty will engage in advanced technical training and collaborative research collaborations in domains such as application frameworks, multimedia, health and security to bring students to the industry.

With this addition, Samsung has eight technical labs nationwide as part of the Samsung Innovation Campus initiative, formerly known as the Samsung Digital Academy.

As part of the lab, engineers at Noida’s Samsung R & D Institute (SRI-N) are collaborating with DTU students and faculty on the smartphone domain based on cutting-edge technology areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision. Work on. To date, more than 200 students have been trained in research projects with SRI-N engineers.

Students are also encouraged to publish research treatises on these projects in collaboration with SRI-N engineers.

DTU’s Samsung Innovation Lab was founded by Professor Yogesh Singh, Vice President of DTU, Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director of SRI-N, Professor Rajni Jindal, Head of Computer Science and Engineering at DTU, and Dr. Divyashikha Sethia. Did. , Faculty of Computer Science and Engineering, heading Samsung Innovation Lab at DTU.

SRI-N has been working on joint research projects with leading universities for many years and has achieved great results. At DTU’s new lab, engineers are very excited to teach students about cutting-edge technology and help students engage in disruptive innovation. Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director of the Samsung R & D Institute in Noida, is confident that this will help students find employment in the future.

As part of the Together for Tomorrow Citizenship Vision, Samsung helps young people around the world access better educational and learning opportunities. Enable people. DTU’s new lab, part of the Samsung Innovation Campus Initiative, is aimed at Samsung’s philosophy of Powering Digital India, Partha Ghosh, and Samsung India’s Vice President of Corporate Citizenship, while taking advantage of the growing opportunities for digital technology for students. Helps you to show your talent. Said.

The Samsung Innovation Campus is a great initiative to bring together one of the best global technology leaders, Samsung and DTU, to form a lab dedicated to cutting-edge technology. DTU has very talented students who love to challenge and come up with innovative ideas. These initiatives help bridge the gap between academia and industry and promote collaboration that benefits both parties. This new lab will allow students to gain a deeper understanding of some of the latest technologies and work with Samsung engineers to contribute to projects with fresh ideas, gain valuable industry experience and broaden their horizons. , Said Vice-President Professor Yogash Singh. , DTU

Samsung engineers and students will also work on several innovative and sustainable research projects to solve real-life problems that may benefit society.

Collaborative research projects will be open to DTU B.Tech, M.Tech, and Ph.D students and will receive a certificate of contribution at the end of each project.

As part of the lab, SRI-N engineers train DTU students in smartphone domains such as application frameworks, multimedia, health and security, based on cutting-edge technology areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision. I will.

Samsung Innovation Campus is a corporate global citizenship program aimed at bridging the gap in domestic proficiency by improving students’ skills on cutting-edge technology. So far, Samsung has established seven Samsung Innovation Labs in IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kampur, IIT-Hyderabad, IIT-Karagpur, IIT-Rookie, IIT-Gwahati and IIT-Jodopur as part of the Samsung Innovation Campus Program. did. To date, these labs have trained more than 1,000 students.

