You should try the “beardless” filter that TikTok is currently obsessed with





You can find a “no beard” filter on Snapchat.

Angela Lang / CNET

If you’ve never tried the “no chin-beard” filter you’ve seen everyone do on TikTok, of course, if you have chin-beard, you should try it. This has no effect on people without a beard. TikTok users have posted their own videos that show their “chinless” look to their loved ones, and the reaction is valuable.

If you haven’t seen this trend yet, go to TikTok and search for “no whiskers filter” which has been played about 100 million times. Most videos start with a person covering his mouth with his hand and then releasing it to view the results. Some have noticed that the filter adds a bit of roundness to fill the face. The filter seems to work best for shorter chin whiskers, so even if your chin whiskers are a few inches long, you may still see hair falling under your chin.

Keep in mind that if you haven’t had a clean shaved face for a while, you may be shocked to see what’s on the other side of the filter. However, keep in mind that while videos are popular on TikTok, they are created using Snapchat’s filters and uploaded to TikTok. Here’s how to view a video using #nobeardfilter on Snapchat:

Find and use whiskerless filters on Snapchat

1. Open the Snapchat app on your mobile phone and select the face icon.

2. At the bottom right of the screen[探索]Tap the button.

3. Search for No beard and tap the first icon that appears.

4. From here, you can take a photo without a beard, record a video and send it to someone, or upload it to TikTok.

5. To save your photo or video, in the lower left corner of your screen[ダウンロード]Tap the button.

How to upload video to TikTok

1. Open the TikTok app on your mobile phone and select the plus icon.

2.[アップロード]Tap to select the saved video from Snapchat.

3.[次へ]Tap to add a sound, effect, or text.once again[次へ]Tap.

4. On the next screen, you can add the hashtag #nobeardfilter to make your videos visible to everyone searching for these videos.

5. When you’re ready[投稿]Tap.

that’s it! Now you can share what you look like without having a beard with the world or just with your friends. And if you’re new to this particular social video world, here’s how to use TikTok, from getting followers to livestreaming.

