Why iPhone 13 is not displayed (however, iPhone 12S may be displayed)

The game of guessing the name of the next iPhone family will continue until Apple holds a marquee event in the fall. CNET calls the next-generation iPhone family the iPhone 13 for continuity, but a recent wave of reports suggests that the iPhone 13 may not be available.

Among the possible names, the iPhone 12S is rumored to be the leading candidate for this year’s series. According to a January Bloomberg article quoting an Apple engineer, only minor upgrades are planned for future lineups, which could be the “S” version of the iPhone 12. Frequently leaking Jon Prosser also pointed out the iPhone 12S. Apple has used this naming scheme in the past on the 2015 iPhone 6S, which replaced the 2014 iPhone 6, and the 2018 iPhone XS, following the 2017 iPhone X.

But if other reports are accurate, the iPhone 13 won’t be on the shelves next year. Apple is expected to make the leap to the iPhone 14 in 2022, completely excluding the iPhone 13 from its nomenclature. This is the reason.

The name iPhone 13 may be bad for your optics

It is a well-known fact that the association with No. 13 bad luck affects the real world. Ask a real estate developer who is omitting the 13th floor from a skyscraper, a group of couples avoiding marriage on the 13th floor, or a psychologist who treats a patient with the 13th horror.

Apple knows that the perception that this isn’t very positive can scare customers to buy the iPhone 13, even if it goes on sale. So far, Apple hasn’t hesitated to brand its products on number 13, for example with the release of the A13 Bionic chipset and the iOS 13 software update. However, this is a riskier branding exercise because you’re talking about consumer products rather than components or software. In addition, the iPhone generates nearly 50% of Apple’s multi-billion dollar revenue, not just Apple’s marquee products. It is also one of the most popular consumer products to date.

Read more: Apple’s iPhone 12 brings the greatest revenue and profits in the company’s history

The iPhone X (center) released in 2017 is lined up with the iPhone 8 (left) and iPhone 8 Plus (right).

iPhone 12S paves the way for major upgrades

By adopting the iPhone 12S and skipping the iPhone 13, Apple can also prepare for a drastic design overhaul when the iPhone 14 or 15 comes out, just as it did with the iPhone X. You may remember that Apple skipped iPhone 9. Instead, we followed up the 2016 iPhone 7 on the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X. Also, keep in mind that iPhone X has redefined design criteria and paved the way for the modern iPhone.

For some accounts, the iPhone 14 or 15 (or what Apple has decided to call it) is said to be the company’s long-awaited entry into the world of foldable smartphones. To be clear, I’m not sure if the foldable iPhone will see the light of day, but I hope it will be next year at the earliest. Apple already has a working prototype of a foldable iPhone display, but it hasn’t been confirmed to be available, according to a Bloomberg report released in January. Other retailers, such as Taiwan’s Economic Daily, have identified 2022 as the year in which the foldable iPhone will bear fruit. Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo pointed out 2023.

Until Apple’s fall event, there’s no guarantee as to which label will hit the iPhone this year. But if you want to know more about what we expect from the Phone 13, the iPhone 12S family, read the summary of the juicy rumors.

