Acer Nitro 5 with NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card released at Rs 89999





Acer India has announced a Nitro 5 gaming laptop in India with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. The latest Nitro 5 features up to 32GB of RAM with a 10th generation Intel Core processor, RBG backlit keyboard, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and cooling with CoolBoost technology.

The Nitro 5 features a 15.6-inch full HD IPS display with a high refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a response time of 3ms (milliseconds). With DTS: X Ultra, the sound is clear and can be delivered in a 3D spatial soundscape so you can hear exactly where your opponents are coming from. The Nitro 5 uses the Killer Ethernet E2600 to prioritize gameplay and uses 2x2MU-MIMO technology to easily stream Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6. The Ethernet controller automatically detects games, videos, and chat streams to provide high-priority bandwidth for a virtually lag-free user experience. It also connects all peripherals to all ports, including the latest USB 3.2 standard that supports HDMI 2.0 and Gen2.

On this occasion, Acer India’s Chief Business Officer Sudhir Goel said he’s entering a new era of high-performance gaming with his new Nitro 5 gaming laptop with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Our Nitro 5 gaming laptop series has been a huge success in the Indian market and provides the perfect foothold for competitive esports. A close collaboration between Acer and NVIDIA has created a laptop with unmatched performance, design, cooling and portability in this price range. We are pleased to offer this to the Indian market.

Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director of NVIDIA South Asia, said the launch of Acer Nitro 5 marks the beginning of a new era of laptops with the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. This next-generation laptop increases energy efficiency by up to 2x and dramatically accelerates performance. Introducing the 3rd generation Max-Q technology for thin and lightweight designs. In addition to this, the new series of laptops promises to provide a stunning ray tracing gaming experience with top gaming titles. We are confident that the new Nitro 5 gaming laptop will provide an incredible gaming experience and enable content creators to generate incredible creations using hundreds of GPU-accelerated apps.

With the new Nitro, users can spice up with a 4-zone RGB keyboard and control the internal behavior of their laptop via a dedicated NitroSense key. The WASD and arrow keys are also highlighted so you can quickly locate them and the keys respond instantly at a distance of 1.6mm.

Better audio provides competitiveness and immersiveness through dual speakers. With DTS: X Ultra, the sound is clear and can be delivered in a 3D spatial soundscape so you can hear exactly where your opponents are coming from.

Price and availability:

Powered by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, the Nitro 5 is available from the Acer E store in the Acer Exclusive store from Rs 89,999.

