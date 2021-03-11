Technological innovation promotes the development of Chengdu-Chongqing business world





In early 2020, the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party’s Financial and Economic Committee considered building a Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle and proposed building it as a nationally influential hub for technological innovation. On February 25, 2021, the Ministry of Science and Technology published guidelines to promote new development patterns in western China through technological innovation. This document prioritized efforts to build the Chongqing-Chongqing region as a hub for technological innovation.

Closer link

On December 24, 2020, after the maintenance, disaster prevention, testing and e-ticket infrastructure and technology were upgraded, the Chongqing-Chongqing high-speed rail was launched, reducing travel time between the two cities to one hour. I did. In addition, the frequency of bullet trains is increasing every 20 minutes to facilitate movement between the two cities.

The improvement in transportation between Chengdu and Chongqing is mainly due to the application of Sichuan’s unique railway technology. Sichuan has established an integrated industrial chain covering R & D, surveying, design and consulting, project construction, operation and maintenance, and equipment manufacturing. The annual production value of the industrial chain exceeds 150 billion yuan.

High quality development

XGimi, a smart domestic projector manufacturer based in Chengdu, was listed on the Sci-Tech Innovation Board (STAR ​​Market) on March 3, 2021. This is the sixth Chengdu-based technology company listed on the Nasdaq-style technical committee in China.

Listing a Chengdu-based hardcore technology company on the STAR Market is essential for a visionary plan for the Chengdu technology industry. Chengdu’s electronic information industry zone, where XGimi is located, is also home to leading technology companies such as photoelectric product makers Luwei and LG Chem, display solution provider Tianma, LCD board makers Chengdu COE and TCL. Together, they formed a complete industrial chain to support new technologies such as big data, the Internet of Things, and blockchain. Thanks to them, the electronic information industry has become the first sector in Chengdu with a production output of over 1 trillion yuan. According to statistics, more than 90% of new investment projects in Chengdu since 2020 have landed in various industrial areas in the city.

Chengdu would not have been able to achieve such remarkable results without strong support for technological innovation by the Sichuan provincial government. During the 13th Five-Year Program period (2016-2020), Sichuan spent a great deal of energy building numerous demonstration zones to commercialize scientific and technological research results, including those related to new drugs and artificial intelligence. I did. The state has built more than 1,800 platforms for technological innovation.

Chongqing’s statistics further demonstrate the importance of technological innovation to quality economic growth. During the 13th Five-Year Plan, high-tech and strategic emerging industries contributed 37.9% and 55.7% to the city’s industrial growth, respectively. Technological progress contributed 58.6 percent. The number of high-tech companies has increased 3.5 times. Eighty-eight renowned Innovation Institutes have set up offices in Chongqing and 64 state-level innovation hubs. The number of researchers increased by 64.4 percent. The number of patents owned per 10,000 people increased by 7. Researchers in the city have received 29 National Science and Technology Awards. The transaction volume of technical contracts has reached 100 billion yuan.

Today, the Chengdu-Chongqing region produces one-third of the products and services for the global electronic information industry, emerging as an integral link in the global industry and supply chain of the electronic information sector.

In the “Two Sessions” of 2021, the construction of a science town in western China by the Chengdu-Chongqing business community and two cities once again gained national attention. In the future, the two cities will strengthen their cooperation, strengthen their capacity for independent technological innovation, work together to make breakthroughs in key areas, and contribute to the creation of important growth poles that promote quality development in the country. To do.

Source China Report

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos