Future Moto G phones may be equipped with 5G





With the launch of the Moto G10 and Moto G30, a new generation of Motorola’s affordable smartphone line has begun, and we’ve begun to hear about new phones like the new 5G phones in this wave.

As discovered by MyFixGuide, the Moto G40 is certified in China and is set to 5G. Judging by the name, this is a slightly upgraded version of the G30, probably with minor tweaks (other than 5G, of course).

Except for the name and data connection, all you can see from the list is that the phone will charge 10W. This is considerably slower than other affordable phones.

New cheap 5G phone

There aren’t many low-priced 5G phones, and even Motorola has only one of the Motorola One / Moto G 5G Plus (names vary by region). Some of Motorola’s competitors have beaten it in this regard.

It’s a little wondering if one of the low-end members of the new Moto G-series, the G40, can carry 5G, but that probably means that many of the other upcoming handsets will also.

Will those next phones be G50, G70, G90 or similar? I don’t know yet, but I expect more members of this family in the future.

We don’t know when the Moto G40 will be available, but Motorola rarely uses the regular release pattern on smartphones, so it should be displayed when it appears.

