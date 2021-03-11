Apple can use consignment manufacturers such as Foxconn and Magna for the Apple Car Assembly.





Bloomberg’s Mark Garman struggles to find an existing automaker’s partner for Apple to build a vehicle, amid rumors that Apple is working on an Apple-branded car to be launched in the next decade. We’ve published an article about what we’re doing and the company’s more traditional approach. Launching new products can be beneficial.

The first report that surfaced in January suggests that Apple was aiming to make an existing car maker an official partner for Apple Car. Several car makers, including Hyundai and Nissan, are said to have been approached by Apple, but these discussions seemed to have had no effect and are generally reluctant to dilute their brands. It just emphasizes that it is the target.

As Apple recently learned, the company’s strategy of partnering with existing car makers relies primarily on long-term contract makers who are happy with iPhone assembly, resulting in a brand image that tech giants aren’t used to. It leads to related issues. iPad and Mac in the factory. The backseat is often the brand image for the general public. That’s not the case with established car makers, Garman said.

In this scenario, Apple develops an autonomous system of vehicle, internal and external design, and on-board technology, leaving the final production to the automaker. Such a deal would essentially ask an existing car company to abandon its brand and become a new rival contract assembler.

Apple and Tesla Inc. The longtime manager of this is Samsung Electronics Co, which is Apple’s bitter smartphone rival. It’s like asking him to make an iPhone. Apple wants to challenge the assumption of how the car works, that is, how the seats are made and what the body looks like, he said. Traditional car makers would be reluctant to help such potentially destructive competitors, said those who asked not to reveal their identities when discussing private matters.

The article further states that Apple is making high profits by focusing on products and development while outsourcing manufacturing, which is generally a low-margin business. This avoids spending billions of dollars building your own factory, not to mention staff salaries, training and additional debt.

In contrast, the automotive industry is run on a different model, with automakers running their own mass production plants and Apple tightly controlling lower-margin business models at a significant cost.

According to industry insiders, this is why Apple is likely to go with outsourced manufacturers like Foxconn, which has an existing relationship with Cupertino. Foxconn is the iPhone’s leading assembler and recently announced an electric vehicle chassis and software platform to help automakers bring their models to market faster. According to Garman’s report:

Apple employees involved in manufacturing said Foxconn was accustomed to having Apple engineers teach them what to do, and the company’s factories were already filled with equipment designed by Apple. .. The person asked not to reveal his identity when discussing sensitive issues.

Entrust manufacturer Magna is another possibility. Apple was discussing car manufacturing with an assembler when it first began inquiring about the potential of electric vehicle development about five years ago. Gherman says Magna has extensive experience in car manufacturing, with experience building luxury models for companies such as BMW, Daimler AG and Jaguar Land Rover.

“Magna is the most logical choice,” Eric Noble, president of consulting firm CarLab, told Garman. Noble is working with a “surprisingly good” Canadian car supplier and believes that the Apple-Magna partnership will prove to be much more stable than if Apple worked with an existing car maker. I will.

That said, recent job listings suggest that Apple may be looking at its own production, Gurman points out. Apple is looking for a “Senior Hands-on Manufacturing Engineer” from a special project group that is leading automotive research. Successful candidates are responsible for developing a team of engineers focused on manufacturing strategy and supply chain, leveraging their experience working with the key automotive materials aluminum, steel and composites.

