Pomerleau, PCL representatives discuss technological advances in optimizing construction





While the construction industry is often seen as lagging behind in terms of digitalization, some companies are taking technology and innovation to the next level.

In a presentation at the CSC Building Expo hosted by the CSC Toronto Chapter, Yuri Bartzis, Innovation Manager at Pomerleau’s Canadian Building Operations, talks about corporate innovation strategies, construction process optimization, and how technology is changing the way construction companies build. I talked about. in the future.

3D and 4D technologies and models are now a staple of building design and construction coordination, Bartzis explained.

He said we are doing lean planning in the field and using digital technology to take it to the next level and doing 4D technology.

Not only is it a better understanding of how to work on these construction projects, but basically it is about sharing knowledge and plans on how you want to work on construction. Knowledge sharing really helps us grow and helps our project team grow, but we share this information with our trading partners, owners and all stakeholders of the project to help the industry grow. Is also useful.

VR technology is also used.

It’s not just about visualizing construction and what we’re trying to build, but also about the space around our construction site, Bartzis said.

The next step in coordinating is to provide it to the end users of these buildings so they can interact with the building we are trying to build. Whether it’s a moving chair or an opening desk, they have a better understanding of how space works, all of which is to optimize the entire construction process.

The company also uses 360-degree cameras, lidar scans, and drone technology to collect and analyze data.

All information gathered from design and construction was transferred to the end user, the owner of these facilities. According to Bartzis, during the design we make sure that the end user understands what we are building. It confirms that what we are trying to build is essentially what they ultimately need.

Pomerleau is also working with innovation partner Boston Dynamics to steer mini-robots to optimize specific processes at construction sites and see how robotics mixes with the on-site team. They combine it with 360 cameras and other technologies to collect data.

The Internet of Things (IOT), tags, and sensor technology are all integrated into the field for contact tracing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bartzis added.

Brian Kmet, Senior Relationship Manager at PCL Construction, focused on Jobsite Insights (JSI) technology, which is used internally and is now commercialized and offered to the construction industry and other sectors of the market. The data can be used to mitigate issues that can affect your schedule and budget.

Kmet deploys wireless IOT sensors in the field that will be incorporated into the Jobsite Insights platform, a cloud-based application that runs on Microsoft Azure technology. The data is analyzed upon receipt to look for anomalies, events or conditions in the field, such as sub-zero temperatures, leaks, and wind conditions that can affect safety. It enables on-site personnel to take prompt on-site response and corrective action. Their mobile devices receive alerts and notifications. By doing so, you can improve your schedule and avoid these risks and dangers in the field.

The Kmets team is involved in the advancement of another product in the JSI ecosystem called Jobsite Vision, which is the use of computer vision and machine learning. Currently, they are working on trench or drilling inspections.

Excavation is dangerous and can lead to injury and death if not properly constructed and fixed, Kumet said. I was now using visual analysis to look at the trench and visually detect the anomaly. Do you have a barricade? Is the tilt angle of the lamp leading to the trench sufficient or is it within the design parameters? Similarly, when it comes to quality, for example, there were certainly cases where the wrong size rebar was used before the injection, the injection was performed and it had to be torn due to the use of the wrong material in the concrete work. I want to detect it visually with Jobsite Vision and machine learning.

Follow the author on Twitter @ DCN_Angela.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos