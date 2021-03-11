Google Chrome for Android gets a preview option to show the page before it fully opens





Google Chrome for Android allows users to view the content of a page before opening it on their mobile phone[ページのプレビュー]There are options. Google has reportedly been working on this feature for the past two years and has finally begun rolling it out to Chrome 89 for Android. In February of this year, Google announced another feature that allows users to group tabs and view them in a grid format.

Gadgets 360 was able to independently identify and test the features first discovered by 9to5Google. To use this feature, press and hold the Google Chrome link for Android to open the context menu.new[ページのプレビュー]The option is[シークレットモードで開く]When[リンクアドレスをコピー]It is displayed between.

Press and hold the link to open the menu[ページのプレビュー]You can access the options.

When you open the page in preview mode, the app will display the page’s favicon, name, and domain in the top bar. You will also see a button to open the page in full screen as part of the host page’s tab group. You can close the preview page by tapping the close icon or swiping down.

Google is rolling out this feature in a stable version of Chrome 89 for Android through a server-wide update. The Chrome 89 update enables desktop web sharing, redesigned detection feeds, customizable feeds, and many other features.

In other Google-related news, Google Search has a full coverage feature that provides more context for news articles for readers. This feature provides a comprehensive image of news articles from various sources. Debuting on Google News in 2018 and incorporating this feature into Google Search, search giants will make it easier for users to search and understand complex news articles.

Is Amazonbasics TV Enough to Beat India’s Mi TV? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

