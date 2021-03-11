Google Pay is betting on improving privacy in India





Search giant Google Inc. Google Pay, a payment app for Google Pay, has introduced new features that improve the privacy of its user base, allowing users to manage their transaction data.

New features include an “on / off” button. This will prevent users from sharing transaction data with Google Pay and will not be able to personalize their app offers and experiences.

Read more | Dissect Olas’s bold electric dream

According to Google Pay India, users can deselect transactions at any time. This is something you don’t want Google Pay to use to provide a personalized experience.

However, according to Google Pay executives, deselected transactions cannot be erased from the server, as payment service providers must store transaction data for at least 10 years, as ordered by the government.

These changes will be part of an app update that Google Pay plans to publish to users starting next week. These privacy features are pre-displayed to new users before signing up for the app, but older users will see the new features after upgrading the old app.

In addition, a Google spokeswoman confirmed that the app update will not change the payment platform to India’s Terms of Service.

Switching on and off requires the user to make difficult choices about personalization. This gives you even more flexibility to deselect only specific transactions. Google Pay takes privacy into account and respects user choices to provide the best experience for users, “said Ambarish Kenghe, vice president of products at Google Pay, in a dialogue. I am.

Kenghe added that Google Pay does not share user and transaction data with its parent Google and is compliant with Indian law.

At the same time, Google Pays updates on India’s privacy features match the new US app released in beta last week. This is because Google plans to kill the old US Pay app on April 5th.

The new Google Pay app in the United States is expected to focus on user payments, include new financial management services, and consider an active reward system. According to media reports, the company may eventually be considering offering Google Plex, an expense management service, in its new US Google Pay app.

When asked if India could expect these features, Kenge said it was intended to bring some of these features, but it depends on Indian user preferences, infrastructure, and national regulations. It was.

Mint previously reported that Google Pay has lost market share in its Integrated Payment Interface (UPI) due to a technical glitch faced by its banking partners. In addition, users used social media to claim that payments were stuck on the UPI network.

The company now claims to be working with the industry and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates UPI, to resolve payment stagnation in the ecosystem more quickly.

We work with the industry to speed up the solution. It also works with four affiliated banks to monitor and search for contacts from affiliated banks in case a network outage is expected. If you feel that the transaction is unsuccessful, stop the transaction before it gets stuck in the ecosystem backend, or trigger a payment warning if the bank handle has a low success rate, “Kenghe said. I will.

Subscribe to the Mint newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos