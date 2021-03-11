Roche Announces Launch of Connected Blood Glucose Monitoring System-Med-Tech Innovation





Roche has announced the launch of the new Accu-Chek Instant system, a new “connected” background music monitoring (BGM) system that supports and enables the Roches approach to integrated individual diabetes management (iPDM).

iPDM is a patient-centric, comprehensive therapeutic approach with the ultimate goal of personalizing diabetes management, streamlining care and improving clinical outcomes. iPDM aims to enhance the care process, facilitate communication between patients and their healthcare teams, and integrate tools to visualize and analyze data.

Accu-Chek Instant has a connection to the mySugr app that supports Bluetooth, allowing you to wirelessly transfer your blood glucose results to the mySugr app. This app provides users with quick insights into diabetes data, in addition to diabetes management features such as mySugr Insulin Calculator.

Data from the mySugr mobile app can also be seamlessly shared with healthcare professionals (HCPs) in near real time via the RocheDiabetes Care Platform (RDCP). Seamless transfer reduces the burden of downloading data using hardware and cables. This integration of the RDCP and the mySugr app will allow the HCP to display patient blood glucose monitoring data during the examination, enabling more meaningful examinations.

Accu-Chek Instant Meter also provides a simple and clear test experience with an intuitive Target Range indicator (TRI). This helps diabetics visually identify and correctly interpret hyperglycemic and hypoglycemic levels to support self-management of diabetes. The result of the range test will cause the arrow to flash on the meter. It has an easy-to-read display with large text and simple navigation.

Dr. Claire Marriott, Medical Leader at Roche Diabetes Care, said: Managing diabetes can be difficult, and diabetics have different needs and considerations in finding the right blood glucose monitoring system for them. Simple, easy to use and highly visible, the Accu-Chek Instant Meter is suitable not only for patients who require easy self-monitoring of blood glucose levels, but also for patients who benefit from more advanced features to support diabetes management. I have.

Automatic transfer of blood glucose to the mySugr app allows patients to easily share results with their healthcare professional or caregiver, and by transferring data in real time to the Roche Diabetes Care Platform, healthcare professionals are more practical You can connect to insights. A personalized approach to diabetes treatment.

Accu-Chek Instant will be launched in the UK in 2021 after a recent positive redemption decision. It will be available at UK drug rates starting April 1, 2021 and will have a refund price of 7.50 for 50 test strips.

Accu-Chek Instant Meter meets ISO 15197: 2013 / EN ISO15197: 2015 accuracy standards and has 10/10 analytical accuracy.

Michael Goetzl, Managing Director of Roche Diabetes Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland, said: RocheDiabetesCare’s vision is to prevent diabetics around the world from thinking too much about everyday diabetics. We are pleased to release Accu-Chek Instant in the hope that it will support and enable the Roches iPDM approach and bring us one step closer to achieving our vision.

