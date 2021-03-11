The new TikTok tool promotes kindness online





Nicholas Economou / Photo by Getty Images by Nur Photo

TikTok is launching two new tools to promote kindness on social networks. The first gives authors more control over comments, and the second encourages people to revisit posting inappropriate comments.

If you spend a day planning, shooting, and editing the latest clips, the last thing you need is a troll that breaks into your post.[すべてのコメントをフィルタリング]Simply enable the feature to determine what you see in your video. Comments will not be displayed unless you approve them. And while this does not stop people from being harassed, it ensures that the rest of the world does not see the harassment.

“This feature is based on a collection of existing comment controls that can filter spam, offensive comments, and specific keywords,” Tak TokUS Policy Director Tara Wadhwa said in a blog post. “We know that comments are an important way for community members to connect with creators. We continue to develop ways to promote discussions with respect.”

Photos via TikTok

Bullying begins with the user and ends with the user. TikTok’s new comment prompt encourages community members to “treat everyone with kindness and respect.” The app asks people to reconsider posting notes that may be rude or obscene, reminds people of community guidelines, and allows them to edit comments before sharing them.

“We are continually working to maintain a supportive environment that allows the community to focus on what is important to them: being creative, finding the community, and having fun.” Said Wadowa. “Part of this fun is engaging with content, sharing ideas, and connecting with comments. Our goal is to foster a positive environment in which people support and inspire each other.”

Instagram introduced a similar feature last year to curb online bullying. Three approaches allow users to manage unwanted interactions, highlight positive comments, and control tags and mentions.

TikTok has also announced a partnership with the Cyberbullying Research Center (CRC) to better understand bullying inside and outside the video sharing platform, support community members and develop other initiatives.

According to the blog, “It is our priority to create a safe and positive app environment where creative expression can flourish.” “We will continue to strengthen user protection, build tools that provide more control for users to shape their experiences, and continue to listen to feedback from the community and experts.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos