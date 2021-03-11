Meaning of changing Google Cookie





(Last updated: March 10, 2021)

Tired of the ads that follow you on the internet? Remarketing advertising is noteworthy as an indication that you are tracking your customers in the world of online advertising. But the famous cookie goes beyond simple remarketing ads. Cookies tag your browser and track consumer behavior on the web. And Google cookies remain powerful, as essentially all consumer behavior goes into the Google ecosystem. However, in March 2021, Google announced plans to phase out third-party cookies in its desktop search activity.

What is a cookie?

Cookies place pieces of code that form the DNA that tracks consumer behavior on the Internet. The ability to track behavioral catapult platforms like Google and Facebook grows to such a great height. For example, Google can track consumers and sell that information to advertisers so they can target their ads to the most relevant customers. In addition, other tracking companies are leveraging Google to create third-party data. It is this cookie segment that is disbanded.

For more information, Morning Brew states that targeted ads will continue to be displayed using the new solution, the privacy sandbox.

Currently, Google uses cookies to verify that users have purchased a new golf bag on Amazon and later serve a Callaway ad next to an article on Golf.com. This online Sherlock Holmes is why the product can feel like you are following you on the internet. Currently, Google is testing how businesses target ads to groups of users with similar interests, rather than directly to individuals, through a program called the Privacy Sandbox. That way, businesses can continue to serve targeted ads, but certain user data is a bit more private because Google is essentially hiding it in the crowd.

What do I need to know about changing Google cookies?

First and foremost, this announcement does not change a significant amount of the key attributes of the world of online advertising. First, third-party cookies will continue to be valid and active in mobile searches. As mobile search continues to outpace desktop search, marketers can rest assured that current mobile cookies will continue to identify the associated customers. According to industry experts, about 65% of advertising costs were mobile advertising costs, so all this cost (and perhaps campaign performance) is unaffected. In addition, first-party Google cookies will remain. Basically, the scope of the announcement sounds alarming, but the actual impact depends on your advertising activity and your initial data tracking capabilities.

For example, Google owns a large number of properties. As a result, businesses can continue to target their customers based on searching on Google or watching videos on YouTube. In addition, businesses can continue to send cookies to consumers who visit their site (thus, these remarketing ads will continue to work). This is all first-party data and is not affected by the announcement. Technology analyst Benedict Evans points out the importance of promoting first-party data to avoid a decline in paid search activity.

If you can target based solely on first-party data, the person with the most first-party data will do its best.

How will Google’s announcement impact the marketing and technology industry?

Google has always been a £ 800 gorilla in the digital marketing world. The phasing out of third-party cookies does not change their status. In fact, The Wall Street Journal states that its size allows for rapid changes.

Google’s burden means that change can reshape the digital advertising business. Many companies rely on personal tracking to target ads, measure ad effectiveness, and stop fraud. According to digital advertising consultancy Jounce Media, Google accounted for 52% of global digital advertising spending of $ 292 billion last year.

In addition, Google manages pipes within the industry. Approximately 40% of advertiser spending on publishers travels through the Google ecosystem. As a result, Google not only draws the attention of advertisers, but also directs regulators who see the money and important data flowing through these same pipes.

For example, Axios describes changes in relation to pending regulatory concerns about consumer data, along with concerns about consumer data.

This move takes place as tech giants are increasingly scrutinizing how they can use consumer data to enhance their dominance, especially when it comes to personalized advertising. Google is making these adjustments not only to meet regulatory pressures, but also to reduce consumer discomfort.

In the end, Google seems to have made the announcement for business reasons. First, the rise of private browsing and the increasing use of Safari and Firefox by consumers are slowly digging into tracking activities. Second, the rise of consumer tracking is currently being heard by regulators targeting Big Tech. And finally, Google is at risk of losing some of its consumers because they are fed up with the product themselves. All of this leads to a calculated decision to stop tracking third parties, but continues the flow of advertising spend through Google Pipes. Over time, we’ll see if the privacy sandbox works to meet regulatory requirements and balance consumer privacy with advertisers who want to target potential customers.

