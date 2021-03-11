Congress looks to big tech, antitrust changes to counter integration





Both the Democratic Party of Washington and the Republican Party talked about the need to strengthen US antitrust laws. This year, we can test whether they are serious about enacting legislation to make it happen.

Congress is considering the most important changes to antitrust law in decades, including some bipartisan-backed proposals. Lawmakers are considering setting high standards for acquisitions by companies that dominate the market. Make it easier for the government to challenge anti-competitive behavior. And potentially forces some giant tech companies to separate different lines of their business.

For these measures to be legislated, lawmakers will need to overcome general concerns, especially for the dominant companies in the technology sector, and whether antitrust laws require major reviews or targeted changes. You need to navigate the members who do not agree on.

There is bipartisan interest in antitrust reforms and tweaks, and I think some bills will be passed, said Allen Gournes, a former Justice Department antitrust lawyer, now Brownstein Hyatt Farber.・ I belong to Shrek LLP. The challenge is to find a political consensus.

The Senate will begin discussions on Thursday when the Antimonopoly Subcommittee, led by Senator Amy Klobuchar (Democratic Party of Minnesota), holds its first hearing on possible reforms.

Mr. Klobuchar provided a series of proposals, including new civil fines for antitrust violations and changes to legal standards to facilitate proposald mergers and business practices that threaten competition.

In an interview, Klobuchar said the conversation was more realistic than ever. And it’s not just a conversation. People want to see what they do.

Meanwhile, the House Antitrust Committee, led by Congressman David Siciline (D., RI), held a hearing on Friday with the participation of local media outlets at Alphabet Inc. We will discuss bipartisan proposals that will allow us to negotiate with major platforms such as Google and Facebook Inc. ..

CEOs, including Jeff Bezos on Amazon.com, Sundar Pichai on Alphabet, and Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook, swore before the July parliamentary hearing.Photo: Mandelungan / Press Pool

Both parties are inspired by concerns about powerful tech companies such as Google, Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook. The debate over the power of these companies in the US economy and the strips of US society has raised antitrust laws from political backwaters to the epidemic of the Washington issue.

Last year, a panel in the House of Representatives, with the support of some Republicans, concluded that antitrust holes and weak enforcement had made tech companies aware of their monopoly power, undermining innovation and reducing consumer choice. Announced a report from Democratic staff.

For Democrats, technical concerns are at the forefront of a wide range of concerns about the dominant enterprises across the industry that seize the market and scale towards consumers.

Not only that technology, but also cat food to the casket, Mr. Klobuchar said.

Republicans agree that the dominant tech companies have an interesting amount of power, at least partially motivated by the belief that they are mistreating conservatives. They also see strengthening antitrust enforcement as a better approach than direct government regulation of the market.

Senator Mike Lee (R., Utah), a key Republican member of the Senate Antitrust Commission, recently said there seems to be widespread consensus that the status quo isn’t working, but some said. Capture this moment by Democrats and radically change the antitrust enforcement regime.

“Mark my words. Change is coming. Law is coming.”

February Congressman David Siciline (D., Rhode Island)

Republicans are unlikely to support Democrats’ broadest proposal, but they seem to have more common ground than before. Makan Delrahim, the Justice Department’s antitrust enforcer of the Trump administration, said he had more than 50% market share before Congress resigned to prove that future acquisitions would not harm consumers. He said it makes sense to put a legal burden on the company. The proposal is in the Klobuchar bill.

Large companies are poised to combat many of the measures they see as a threat to their bottom line. Facebook and Amazon spent more lobbying than any other US company in 2020, aiming to influence antitrust and other law laws. Technology giants say they are facing fierce competition that is constantly innovating and gaining significant market share because consumers love their products.

Meanwhile, Facebook and Google are fighting in parallel in federal court. Last year, the Justice Department and the State Attorney General filed antitrust proceedings against Google and the Federal Trade Commission, with most states suing Facebook. All of these cases focused on illegal monopoly claims.

New York Attorney General Letitia James outlines a thorough antitrust proceeding against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a bipartisan group of 46 Attorney Generals, targeting corporate tactics against competitors. Did. Photo: Sole robe via Getty Images / AFP

These proceedings can take years or more to resolve. In short, the attention of the 2021 Antimonopoly Act will be directed head-on by the legislature.

On the Democratic side, more liberal members support the drastic change.

Siciline said he is considering legislation that would force technology companies to separate their widely used digital platforms from other business lines. He called the Glass-Steagall Act for the Internet and invoked the 1933 Act, which splits traditional banking from Wall Street investment banks. Republicans say it’s not a beginner.

Cicilline also explained the self-priority restrictions that companies such as Amazon and Google use their own platforms to promote their products and services over those offered by their competitors.

Rep. David Siciline, D., Rhode Island, announced in February, said he was considering legislation that could dissolve some of the big tech companies.Photo: Joshua Roberts-Pool via Cnp / Zuma Press

Mark my words: change is coming. Siciline said at a hearing last month that the law was approaching.

Senator Ken Buck (R., Colorado), a top GOP member of the House Anti-Trust Subcommittee, has become anti-conservative biased through antitrust changes that weaken the technology platform and allow more competition. He insisted on a Republican colleague that he could handle it.

Mr. Buck said he would recommend a female-like approach focused on the tech sector and accept demanding that dominant tech companies prove that the proposed acquisitions would not adversely affect competition. It was.

He said in an interview that he felt the need for Big Tech because of the abuse. I haven’t seen it in other areas.

Mr. Buck, who mentions Amazon, Apple, and Google, said that if the technology platform has monopoly power, he would require the monopoly to separate the business line so that he could create his own product and not compete. It states that it is prepared to ban discriminatory behavior and self-priority against other products on the market.

Share your thoughts

How do you think technical regulations will change over the next 10 years? Join the conversation below.

Members of both parties also expressed their support for increasing funding for the FTC and the Department of Justice’s antitrust law. This includes raising the fees that large companies must pay when submitting a proposed merger for consideration.

Republicans have gained Democratic support, including a proposal to make the FTC procedure for antitrust enforcement act like a Judiciary, and a proposal to transfer all enforcement powers to the Judiciary instead of sharing it between the two agencies. I have my own ideas that may not be possible.

The Biden administration has been able to play an integral role in the legislative dialogue, but has not yet sketched a detailed agenda. The White House is still considering candidates to lead the Judiciary’s antitrust department and serve as FTC members, and those familiar with the matter are politicized, knowing that they need to be able to work with Congress. I’m looking for a candidate.

Last week, President Biden appointed Tim Wu, a law professor at Columbia University, to a senior position at the White House National Economic Council. Wu condemned the current state of competition policy in the United States and wrote his 2018 book, The Curse of Bigness.

The administration also plans to appoint Big Tech critic and former House antitrust staff Lina Khan to the FTC’s vacancy.

Write to Brent Kendall ([email protected]) and Ryan Tracy ([email protected]).

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. all rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos