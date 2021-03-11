Inside Google’s Plan to Destroy College Degrees (Exclusive)





This morning, Google announces the next steps in its plans to disrupt the world of education. This includes launching a new certificate program designed to help people fill skill gaps and qualify in the areas of high-paying, high-growth jobs–one notable feature:

No college degree is required.

The new tool will be a game changer for many who think the current education system is broken, or for millions of Americans who are currently unemployed due to fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. There is a possibility of becoming.

“The pandemic has been a really scary year,” Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Picha told Inc. in an interview. “But it also made a big difference in the path to digital transformation in a way no one could have imagined.”

Release of Three New Google Career Certificates at Coursera for Project Management, Data Analysis, and User Experience (UX) Design New Associate Android Developer Certification Course Over 100,000 Needs-Based Scholarship Partnerships and Employing Graduates in Work with Google More than 130 Employer Certificate Programs New Google Search Features to make it easier to find education-level jobs, including no degree or experience

Most registrants will complete within 6 months and US students will cost about $ 240. Some can cut that cost in half in just three months. Google offers 100,000 needs-based scholarships in the United States

Google is Inc. In an exclusive interview with, we shared the details and ideas behind the new certification program and the broader “Grow With Google” initiative. It plans to accelerate economic recovery and provide millions of people with the opportunity to find and grow jobs. Career or business.

Why now

While the transition to digital has been significantly accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, Google has been in a unique position to observe a more gradual transition over the past few years. However, as more and more digital jobs became available, it became clear that there was a skill gap.

“We can’t say that the next generation naturally has the necessary skills,” says Pichai. “When it came to tech jobs, there were a lot of unfilled positions. It was a supply mismatch. Still, people were hungry to fill those positions. So,” Why are there gaps? ” I asked myself. “

One of the reasons Pichai explains is that not everyone can get a four-year degree due to socio-economic reasons or other factors.

For example, after analyzing the data, Google found that the Google IT Support Professional Certificate program launched in Coursera in 2018 served as a model for new courses, with a high percentage of students with a non-traditional background. It was. In addition to not having a degree, many report that 46% are in the lowest-income group and that their annual income is less than $ 30,000.

That’s why Google concluded that it was important to provide a program that could be used by as many people as possible … and it taught high-demand real-world skills. The program should provide a clear path to a well-paid job, a stable career, or even a foothold for entrepreneurship.

Lisa Gevelber, Chief Marketing Officer of Google Americas Region and Head of the Grow With Google Initiative, summarizes Google’s ambitious goal of “how to create financial opportunities for everyone.” The result is a plan that is continuously under development, with the online certificate program at its core.

Each new certification program is available on the online course platform Coursera. The platform works with universities and organizations such as Google to offer courses, accreditations and degrees in a variety of subjects. Students must enroll in Coursera in order to enroll in the new Certificate Program.

However, while the new program offers new skills and perhaps shortcuts to new jobs in just a small part of the degree program, students should not expect the course to walk in the park. “Certificate acquisition is based on passing an evaluation,” says Gevelber. “It proves that someone can do the job.”

And passing those evaluations is not easy. Gevelber describes these as “strict” and gives over 100 ratings per course. “It’s not uncommon for students to stumble even on the first evaluation,” she explains. “But we worked with course designers, behavioral science teams, and Coursera to help students make sure they weren’t alone and not be discouraged.”

How Google chose a course

Three years after the Google IT Support Professional Certificate program was launched, it has become the number one certificate in Coursera. Eighty-two percent of graduates say the program has helped them improve their job hunting and career within six months, including pay raises, finding new jobs, and starting new businesses.

So when Google started developing the next set of programs, they adhered to strict standards. Each program had to do the following:

High entry-level wages allow you to teach online in areas where Google has expertise that provides a path to high-demand jobs

The new course seems to have all these boxes checked. According to Google, the median annual salary for jobs associated with each course ranges from $ 75,000 (UX designers) to $ 93,000 (project managers).

However, Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda, who has worked closely with Google on the new initiative, has identified another benefit of the new program.

“IT support professional certification is very valuable, but it leads to customer-facing work,” says Maggion calda. “But what if it’s not appealing to you? I might say it’s more creative and more design-oriented. Then the UX course might be perfect, or I’m either Not even. Of these, I’m very organized. Then you can take a project management course, or a data analyst course. “

“It really expands the types of careers people can enter.”

Google search changes

When talking to Google, I was particularly interested in wanting to know more about adding to the search bar. After all, we rarely come across changes to the tools that many people around the world use every day.

The pandemic may have played a major role here. Google says this year alone, searches for “how to find an inexperienced job” and “great job without a bachelor’s degree” surged by more than 750%.

“Part of our motivation is to see people come to Google at these important moments,” says Pichai. “And we asked ourselves. How can we help more? How can we improve the experience?”

The answer was to add features to Google Search that would make it easier for people to find their education and experience-level jobs.

Currently, when people search for topics such as “Jobs without a Bachelor’s Degree,” they see a carousel of jobs that highlights relevant opportunities. You can also filter jobs based on educational and experience requirements, including the phrase “no degree”.

Google is also working with job sites such as Glassdoor and LinkedIn and US employers to clarify these requirements for job listings.

Imagine how this can help millions of Americans in need.

People like Rey Justo before Covid-19 made more money than ever before as a team leader in a fireplace installation company. However, when the pandemic occurred, orders plummeted.

“No one wants people going from one house to another to enter the house,” says Justo. Soon, Justo, his wife, and his four children shared a room in his grandparents’ home.

Justo eventually enrolled in a Google IT Career Certificate and got a job at Sacramento’s computer software company Zennify. Currently, Justo and his family have a contract to buy a house.

Interestingly, Justo almost missed his opportunity. He first learned about Google’s certificate program through an email from the city of Sacramento with an interesting subject digital upskills program. “I rarely even read emails,” says Justo.

With a new search feature, Google wants to make it easier for people in situations like Justo to find the opportunity they’re looking for.

Confuse your career path

One of the complaints about traditional higher education is that while universities teach critical thinking skills, graduates are often not ready for the real world. To address this issue, Google has partnered with other employers to scrutinize their curriculum and make sure they offer out-of-the-box skills.

“We received feedback and feedback from employers such as Accenture and Deloitte, including the actual exercises we refer to when developing the curriculum,” says Gevelber. As an example, for data analytics certificates, Google referred to the case study template that Deloitte uses with its own data analysts as an example of a Capstone project.

In addition, Google has established the Google Career Certificates Hiring Consortium. It is currently a group of more than 130 employers working with Google, including companies such as Bayer, Deloitte, Verizon, SAP, Accenture, Intel and Bank of America.

Many of these employers are committed to hiring a certain number of graduates from the Google Certification Program over the next few years. Google has also partnered with Guild Education, a learning technology company that helps develop educational programs for companies such as The Walt Disney Company, Walmart, and Loews, and has a Google Career Certificate as a tool to improve employee skills. Will be able to provide.

Pichai states that the key to success is a holistic approach. “They have focused on finding mission-driven companies with a true and clear commitment to diversity and a commitment to recruiting certificate graduates who do not necessarily have a four-year degree. “

“We wanted to create a true pipeline for non-traditional talents and work with businesses to remove traditional barriers,” Gevelber adds. The combination is powerful.

The opinions expressed by Inc.com columnists here are their own, not Inc.com's.

