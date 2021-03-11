Hacking solution for “time sensitive” climate issues





Sanjana Paul is a 23-year-old scientist, electrician and environmental activist.

Yes, she works for NASA. But her mission is not to explore the outer edges of the solar system. Instead, use the power of technology and the ingenuity of young people to solve the most pressing environmental problems on the planet.

In addition to his previous role as a junior atmospheric science software developer at NASA and his current job as a researcher at MIT, Sanjana founded Earth Hacks, an organization that hosts hackathons for college students to combat the climate crisis. Person and secretary general.

I recently met her and talked about technological innovation, climate solutions and environmental justice. The following interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Shana Rappaport: Before embarking on the Earth Hacks mission, start with your own passion for innovation. What is your most exciting technology or your most proud invention?

Sanjana Paul: That’s a great question, but it’s not an easy question because the answer changes every few months. The technology outlook is evolving rapidly and always reflects the society in which we live.

I think we need to stick to the classics and choose to take advantage of the photoelectric effect through solar panels. The orbit of being a sun-powered planet is a very powerful way to support a growing and prosperous society.

Rappaport: You also have some inventions of your own. Can you easily talk to them?

Paul: I’m fortunate enough to work on various hardware prototyping projects that I’m very proud of. One is currently the Conservation X Labs Sentinel project. This is a next-generation camera trap for wildlife conservation that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to assist wildlife conservation activists. The other is a robot I created with my partner FLOATIBOI, which uses visual identification to capture pieces of marine plastic in coastal areas. [Editors note: FLOATIBOI is short for Floating Long-term Oceanic Autonomous Trawler Incorporating Buoyant Object Identification.]

Rappaport: Founded Earth Hacks in 2018 to harness the power of the hackathon innovation model in direct services for climate education and solutions. Tell us a little about why you led you on this journey.

Paul: I went to the hackathon as a way to improve my coding skills and supplement what I was learning as a student in electrical engineering and physics. But I went to these hackathons and I was surprised because the problems they presented didn’t seem to be in complete contact with the reality in which we live. They seemed to be of concern only to third-year computer science majors.

So I started wondering: if the hackathon is a place where really smart people will essentially give up their entire weekend to tackle the problem, why are we socially related issues? Don’t you show? And why don’t we present really time-sensitive issues like climate change? This is the most time-sensitive issue we have ever faced as a species.

We decided to hold an environmental hackathon as a place for a group of friends to get together and tackle environmental issues and start imagining what we could actually do. It all spiraled from there.

We started with one in Richmond, Virginia, and then began to be contacted by students across the country and ultimately around the world. We have created an organization around it. And now we have been able to collaborate with the people of the continent, where everyone on the planet lives, in a hackathon from creating a heat island map of the city to creating a better tool for conservationists dealing with endangered species.

Rappaport: The EarthHacks model works to ensure that great ideas are not only generated in these student-led hackathons, but actually implemented. What are some of the actual projects that have come out of them so far?

Paul: That’s a great question. Before jumping into it, one of all these amazing parts is that nothing is really lost in these hackathons. Even if there are no cool inventions or startups, we are fortunate that this is an educational opportunity for students to learn about these issues and get closer to them than before.

That said, we’ve seen some really great projects come out and already work in a really interesting way.

We worked with a startup called Urban Canopy and scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab to create the world’s first public map of the city Heat Island using satellite data from the International Space Station. Basically, we provided the students with the data “Choose a city, plot the surface temperature and put it on a map”. This tells us where the city’s heat is most concentrated. It can be handed over to city planners and researchers and can guide policies to reduce the need for people to deal with extreme heat.

Another example is the protection of endangered species. We have collaborated with a number of non-profit organizations focusing on the highly endangered porpoise harbor porpoise in the Gulf of California. We were able to create a technical tool for the conservation team to better track the animals and some of the important issues surrounding them. Ask law students to draft a white paper with actual recommendations on how to deal with wildlife crime. We also created a public outreach campaign because no one would do anything if they didn’t know about endangered species.

Rappaport: Let’s talk about the crossroads of technology, climate and social issues. What is your desire for EarthHacks, and more broadly, how the tech industry can work to promote environmental justice?

Paul: First of all, for a long time, I think the whole environmental movement, apart from us, was really focused on environmental issues as something somewhat abstract. Maybe they are a beauty that surprises us but affects distant or natural landmark species that we have never seen in person.

But basically, the climate crisis is about people, isn’t it? It’s about whether we have the ability to lead a happy and healthy life. As such, the climate crisis is essentially linked to social justice and social crisis. That’s why I think it’s so important to have a more complete picture of the climate.

The only thing business leaders today can do to help motivated young people is to take drastic action on the climate. Doing so gives us time and space to grow and become business leaders.

Second, it’s practical. If social problems are a big chunk of climate problems and we ignore how they are actually going on, we will not be able to solve them meaningfully. Especially for the tech industry, the movement for social, racial and gender equality needs to be integrated into all core actions, not just the extras we do. Social equality should be included in the decision-making process and planning from the beginning.

If we don’t address these issues now, we will not be able to address them when we are overwhelmed by temperature changes and extreme storms. These can be offensive conversations, but you need to expand the cultural window of where they occur so that they always occur everywhere.

Rappaport: You are talking to an audience of business leaders. As a corporate partner or an intergenerational ally, what support can the private sector provide to you and other young engineers working to solve environmental problems?

Paul: I love the phrase “intergenerational allies” and I think that’s the key. The only thing business leaders today can do to help motivated young people is to take drastic action on the climate. Doing so gives us time and space to grow and become business leaders.

Another small step that anyone can take is simply to engage. All the students we work with in the hackathon are always looking for more opportunities. They are looking for people to learn from them, come and talk to their events, and guide them. They are looking for a workplace that promotes sustainability. So just getting involved with us, reaching out and saying, “Hey, we want to support you in some way,” it makes a lot of sense to us. There are many ways to get involved, but it always starts with reaching out.

