PUBG Mobile India Release, PUBG Season 17 Royale Pass, 1.3 Update, APK Link





PUBG Mobile will roll out some exciting features. This is the details of future updates.

DNA Web Team March 11, 2021 07:06 PM IS

The fact that there are a large number of PUBG Mobile Indian fans eagerly awaiting the resumption of the very popular mobile game is undeniable, but PUBG Corporation has not yet made an official announcement in this regard. In particular, PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Government of India in September 2020 due to security concerns. PUBG Mobile may deploy some updated features.

Details of future new features are as follows:

1. PUBG Mobile Season 1.3 Global Update

1/5

The long-awaited PUBG Mobile 1.3 global update has been released. Meanwhile, the game company also announced March 15 as the end date for PUBG Mobile Season 17 Royale Pass. Players must collect pending rewards and complete missions from the ongoing season.

2. PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royal Pass

2/5

PUBG Mobile will soon roll out the Season 18 Royale Pass. It is highly speculated that the 18th edition will offer a special reward called String Ensemble Outfit that will only be available if you earn 100 RP points with your Royale Pass.

3. Season 18 Royal Pass Details

3/5

According to Sportskeeda, the next Royale Pass will begin on March 17, 2021. RoyalePass is available in two versions, 600UC and 1800UC (Elite Pass Plus and Elite Pass).

4. PUBG Mobile’s new game mode features

4/5

The latest updates to PUBG Mobile include new hundred rhythms, clowns, trick gameplay, Karakin maps, new guns and more. New Hundred Rhytms mode is only available for Erangel maps. This new game mode sports a music allen band with one active and two passives, each giving the player three special skills.

5. PUBG mobile APK file

5/5

The size of the APK file is about 943MB and the size of the resource pack depends on the option selected by the player.

