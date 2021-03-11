Google opens a way to monetize paid user data in India





Three and a half years after the release of Google Pay in India, Android makers will provide users with ample alerts and opt-out options, but paving the way for their transaction data to be monetized. I will.

Google announced Thursday that it will release an update for Google Pay next week that asks users to choose whether to share data with the company.

Currently, Google uses limited user data based on user behavior in the app, for example, prominently displaying related services. However, the company has not used user transaction data for monetary purposes so far.

It will change from next week. According to the company, users can choose not to use the data, even if it’s non-transactional data. The company also said that by default, users are expected to opt out of data sharing with Google.

However, if you agree to share your data with Google, the company will use it to offer you personalized offers. The company insisted on not showing ads to Pay users, reiterating that it wouldn’t sell its data to anyone and wouldn’t share its transaction history with other Google products to target ads.

In an interview, Google’s Vice President of Product Management, Ambarish Kenghe, told TechCrunch that it’s offering this option to new and existing users to better understand the data Google shares with Google. ..

Users can choose to change their minds at a later date, and they can also choose to delete records for a particular transaction. Those who disagree with sharing data with Google will not lose access to the features of the Pay app, the company said.

The move is not a reaction to the regulatory notice from New Delhi, Kenge said. In terms of its value, many domestic apps use the user’s transaction history to serve transactions, sometimes at extreme lengths. And unlike Google, few are transparent.

In his blog post, Kenghe sincerely hopes that people can easily see and control how their data is used and enjoy a fun product experience regardless of their choices on Google Pay.

As India adopts digital payments, it continues to take over the industry to deploy state-of-the-art data security and privacy measures and continue to raise the bar for letting users use their data. ..

Google, which competes with Wal-Mart-backed PhonePe and Softbank-backed Paytm in India, has attracted more than 70 million users in its Indian payments app.

However, despite its size, the underlying railroad, UPI, does not support its business model, so Google Pay is not making money on peer-to-peer transactions between users.

