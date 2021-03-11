The new Toyota GR Supra Harama Racecourse version has been released





This is the Toyota GR Supra Harama Racecourse version. A limited edition of the Japanese brand flagship sports car, named after the Spanish racetrack, the model of which was first announced to the European media in 2019.

Prices for the special edition GR Supra Harama Racecourse have not yet been confirmed, but Toyota states that only 30 cases will arrive in the UK.

Toyota’s tweaks to the standard Supra are primarily cosmetics, with a new set of matt black 19-inch forged alloy wheels, a unique Horizon blue paint finish, and a new red paint with a 348mm ventilated front disc. Limited to piston Brembo brake calipers.

Inside is the same story, with heated sports seats trimmed with black Alcantara with blue stitching and carbon fiber inserts on the dashboard. The dashboard provides an overview of the Jarama circuit and a specific build number for the car.

Standard equipment includes an 8.8-inch infotainment screen with 10-speaker stereo, climate control, digital instrument cluster, satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

A full range of safety equipment equipped with Toyota Safety + Package as standard equipment. It includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, adaptive main beam assist, and road sign recognition system.

The Supra Harama Race Track Edition is powered by the same 3.0-liter in-line 6-cylinder turbo engine as the standard Supra 3.0. It produces 335bhp and 500Nm of torque, which Toyota says is sufficient for a 0-62mph time of 4.3 seconds. Power is sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

